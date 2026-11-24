The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts with a RSI of 44.5. A RSI below 30 indicates a stock has more sellers than buyers in a trading session. IRCTC stock has a one-year beta of 0.93. This signals the stock has low volatility. IRCTC stock is stands lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

IRCTC share price targets

PL Capital has a price target of Rs 662 (32x Sep-28E EPS; no change in target multiple).

"Given decent growth prospects, debt-free BS and healthy return-ratios, we retain BUY with a TP of Rs 662 (32x Sep-28E EPS; no change in target multiple)," said PL Capital.

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Gaurav Garg, Head – Research at Bengaluru-based investment platform Lemonn says, "IRCTC is showing a weak technical structure, trading around Rs 447.20 after facing selling pressure near Rs 476–477. The stock is consolidating around crucial support at Rs 444–445, below which it could decline towards Rs 438–439 and Rs 435–436. On the upside, immediate resistance lies at Rs 450–451, followed by Rs 456–457. A sustained close above Rs 457 could trigger a recovery towards Rs 464–465. The daily RSI at 44 and trading below the 20-day and 50-day moving averages indicate weak momentum. The near-term outlook remains bearish until Rs 457 is reclaimed."

IDBI Capital has a price target of Rs 550 on the stock against the earlier target of Rs Rs 610.

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"The risks are a material rise in receivables since March, a fall in H1 operating cash flow and Rs 20.4 crore of disputed ITC claims. Due to sharp correction in stock price, we maintain our rating to BUY, by valuing stock at 25.5x FY28E EPS with a TP of Rs 550," said IDBI Capital.

The valuation is supported by Rs 3780 crore in cash reserves, negligible debt, and potential upside from unrecognised licence fees.

Dolat Capital has a buy call on the IRCTC stock with a price target of Rs 850.