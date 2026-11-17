The self-enumeration facility allows residents to provide their information from home and at a time convenient to them. The process is available in 16 Indian languages.

Residents will need to answer 40 notified questions covering household and individual details. Once the form is successfully submitted, a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) will be generated.

This SE ID will need to be shared with the Enumerator when they visit the household during the house-to-house enumeration.

However, choosing self-enumeration does not mean the Enumerator will skip the household visit.

Enumerators will still visit homes

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House-to-house Population Enumeration in Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and the non-snow-bound areas of Uttarakhand will take place from December 1, 2026 to January 4, 2027.

A revisional round will then be conducted from January 5 to 9, 2027. The reference date for these States and areas will be 00:00 hours of January 5, 2027.

Households that do not complete the online self-enumeration will also be covered by Enumerators during their door-to-door visits.

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When will Census enumeration happen in other states?

The Population Enumeration exercise in the remaining States and Union Territories will be conducted from January 25 to February 28, 2027, followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5, 2027.

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Self-enumeration for these States and UTs will be available from January 10 to 24, 2027, before Enumerators begin their house-to-house visits.

The reference date for the Census in these States and UTs will be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027.

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Phase I of Census 2027 completed in 35 states and UTs

The Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO), which forms Phase I of Census 2027, has been completed across 35 States and Union Territories, except Manipur.

Census 2027 is also the first Census to be conducted using digital tools, with self-enumeration being introduced as an additional facility.

The government said all information collected under the Census Act, 1948, remains strictly confidential. The information is used solely for statistical purposes and development planning.

Residents have been encouraged to participate in the Census and cooperate with Enumerators during the exercise.