Bajpai shared a video of the incident on social media platform X, along with a screenshot of his confirmed ticket. His booking status showed CNF/A1/54/SU, indicating a confirmed side-upper berth numbered 54 in coach A1.

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Expressing his frustration, Bajpai said he discovered the discrepancy at around 10:45 pm while preparing for an overnight journey. He also confirmed that he had lodged a complaint through the railway helpline 139 and tagged Railway Seva and the Ministry of Railways, seeking an explanation.

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Travelling on Train 15132 tonight. My ticket confirms A1/54, but the coach has only 52 berths. Being left without your confirmed seat at 10:45 PM, on an overnight journey, is extremely frustrating. Complaint raised on 139. How can this happen? @RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia https://t.co/jSQty1K5PK — Ishan Bajpai (@IshanBajpai09) November 22, 2026

The incident drew attention online, with passengers questioning how a confirmed reservation could be issued for a berth that was not physically available in the coach.

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Railways acknowledge software glitch

Responding to the complaint, Railway Seva, the official grievance-redressal handle of Indian Railways, said the matter had been escalated to the concerned officials for necessary action. The account also expressed regret over the inconvenience and advised the passenger to use the RailMadad portal or contact helpline 139.

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The North Eastern Railway subsequently acknowledged that a technical issue had caused the discrepancy.

According to the report, a spokesperson from the Varanasi division said that Bajpai was not the only passenger affected by the error. Both affected passengers were accommodated on alternative berths in the same train.

The railway official said the berths had been allotted because of a software glitch and that the department concerned had been alerted to address the issue.