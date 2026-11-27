Speaking at a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) event in Kolaghat, Purba Medinipur district, Gadkari said projects worth approximately ₹40,000 crore had already been completed in the state, while works worth ₹35,000 crore, covering nearly 450 km, were underway.

"Today, I am announcing projects worth ₹1 lakh crore for Bengal. I am not among those who make announcements and leave. Whatever I promise, I will deliver," Gadkari said.

READ THIS: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: What's open, what isn't and when it may finish

He added that West Bengal's road infrastructure could become comparable to that of the United States within the next five years, highlighting the Centre's commitment to improving connectivity and supporting economic growth.

Kolkata ring road, new corridors in focus

Advertisement

Gadkari said the proposed 250-km Kolkata ring road would help ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity with neighbouring cities and strengthen the metropolitan region's transport network. He also asked officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for Kolkata's broader infrastructure development.

"I want to develop Kolkata into a better city, free from traffic congestion. I am announcing the approval of a 250-km ring road for Kolkata at a cost of ₹14,000 crore," he said.

The minister also expressed willingness to construct additional bridges across Kolkata to improve connectivity, citing infrastructure development in Mumbai and Delhi as examples. He said better road planning could also help reduce pollution and support smoother traffic movement.

कोलकाता के विकास को मिलेगी नई रफ्तार! दिल्ली, मुंबई और पुणे की तरह अब कोलकाता के इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को भी आधुनिक स्वरूप देने की दिशा में महत्वपूर्ण कदम उठाया है। आज कोलकाता के लिए लगभग 250 किलोमीटर लंबे रिंग रोड प्रोजेक्ट को ₹14,000 करोड़ की लागत से विकसित करने की घोषणा की है। इस परियोजना का उद्देश्य कोलकाता में ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या को कम करना, आवागमन को सुगम बनाना और शहर की कनेक्टिविटी को बेहतर करना है। हमारा प्रयास है कि आधुनिक सड़कें, फ्लाईओवर और बेहतर परिवहन व्यवस्था के माध्यम से कोलकाता को विश्वस्तरीय शहरी इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर उपलब्ध कराया जाए। मुंबई और दिल्ली के बाद अब कोलकाता के विकास को नई गति देने का समय है। हमारा लक्ष्य है – आधुनिक कोलकाता, बेहतर कनेक्टिविटी और विकसित पश्चिम बंगाल! #Kolkata #WestBengal #RingRoad #InfrastructureDevelopment #NationalHighways #NitinGadkari #UrbanDevelopment @SuvenduWB — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 26, 2026

Among the other major projects announced were the four-lane Siliguri-Guwahati corridor, estimated to cost ₹26,000 crore, and the Siliguri-Darjeeling corridor, worth ₹6,000 crore. Gadkari also promised dedicated road infrastructure to improve connectivity to Gangasagar, a major pilgrimage destination in West Bengal.

Advertisement

Varanasi-Kolkata highway to cut travel time

Gadkari said the detailed project report for the Varanasi-Kolkata Highway had been completed and submitted to the Union Cabinet. Once operational, the highway is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to approximately five hours.

ALSO READ: Toyota’s flex-fuel bet: Can ethanol hybrids power India’s next transport shift?

He said the expansion of highways, expressways and bridges would strengthen industrial activity, trade, agriculture and rural development while attracting investments and creating employment opportunities.

"Water, power, transport and communication are the four pillars of infrastructure. If these are strengthened, industries and businesses will grow, agricultural productivity will improve, investment will come, and employment opportunities will increase. This will ultimately help eradicate poverty," he said.

Adhikari sought the Centre's support for additional road and bridge projects, emphasising infrastructure development as a priority for the state. The programme also saw the unveiling of projects worth more than ₹8,700 crore.