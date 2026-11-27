Speaking at a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) event in Kolaghat, Purba Medinipur district, Gadkari said projects worth approximately ₹40,000 crore had already been completed in the state, while works worth ₹35,000 crore, covering nearly 450 km, were underway.
"Today, I am announcing projects worth ₹1 lakh crore for Bengal. I am not among those who make announcements and leave. Whatever I promise, I will deliver," Gadkari said.
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He added that West Bengal's road infrastructure could become comparable to that of the United States within the next five years, highlighting the Centre's commitment to improving connectivity and supporting economic growth.
Kolkata ring road, new corridors in focus
Gadkari said the proposed 250-km Kolkata ring road would help ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity with neighbouring cities and strengthen the metropolitan region's transport network. He also asked officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for Kolkata's broader infrastructure development.
"I want to develop Kolkata into a better city, free from traffic congestion. I am announcing the approval of a 250-km ring road for Kolkata at a cost of ₹14,000 crore," he said.
The minister also expressed willingness to construct additional bridges across Kolkata to improve connectivity, citing infrastructure development in Mumbai and Delhi as examples. He said better road planning could also help reduce pollution and support smoother traffic movement.
Among the other major projects announced were the four-lane Siliguri-Guwahati corridor, estimated to cost ₹26,000 crore, and the Siliguri-Darjeeling corridor, worth ₹6,000 crore. Gadkari also promised dedicated road infrastructure to improve connectivity to Gangasagar, a major pilgrimage destination in West Bengal.
Varanasi-Kolkata highway to cut travel time
Gadkari said the detailed project report for the Varanasi-Kolkata Highway had been completed and submitted to the Union Cabinet. Once operational, the highway is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to approximately five hours.
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He said the expansion of highways, expressways and bridges would strengthen industrial activity, trade, agriculture and rural development while attracting investments and creating employment opportunities.
"Water, power, transport and communication are the four pillars of infrastructure. If these are strengthened, industries and businesses will grow, agricultural productivity will improve, investment will come, and employment opportunities will increase. This will ultimately help eradicate poverty," he said.
Adhikari sought the Centre's support for additional road and bridge projects, emphasising infrastructure development as a priority for the state. The programme also saw the unveiling of projects worth more than ₹8,700 crore.