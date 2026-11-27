The department has cautioned that visa dates could move backwards in the coming months if necessary to keep issuances within annual limits.

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Employment-based final action dates

The Final Action Dates chart determines when immigrant visa numbers can be issued to eligible applicants, subject to their priority dates and other requirements.

Employment-based green card dates by country

The EB-1 category covers priority workers, while EB-2 applies to eligible professionals with advanced degrees or individuals with exceptional ability. EB-3 covers skilled workers, professionals and certain other workers.

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India's EB-3 date remains January 22, 2014, following the advance recorded in the November bulletin. The EB-2 India date remains November 1, 2013.

For applicants from China, EB-1 stands at August 1, 2023, while EB-2 is at October 1, 2021, and EB-3 at January 22, 2022. Applicants from Mexico and the Philippines have current EB-1 dates, while their EB-2 and EB-3 dates differ.

The EB-5 Unreserved category is current for most chargeability areas, Mexico and the Philippines, but has separate cut-off dates for China and India. All three EB-5 set-aside categories are listed as current across the five country groupings.

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Employment-based dates for filing

The Dates for Filing chart indicates when eligible applicants may begin submitting the required documentation, subject to the applicable procedures. For adjustment-of-status applications filed in the US, applicants should confirm whether USCIS permits use of this chart for December.

For Indian applicants, the EB-1 filing date remains July 1, 2024, while EB-2 and EB-3 remain at January 15, 2015. The EB-5 Unreserved filing date is May 1, 2024.

The Dates for Filing chart is not the same as the Final Action Dates chart. A filing date does not, by itself, mean that an applicant can receive a green card immediately.

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Family-sponsored final action dates

The family-sponsored preference system covers eligible relatives of US citizens and lawful permanent residents. The applicable category depends on the relationship between the sponsor and applicant.

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F1 covers unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens. F2A applies to spouses and children of permanent residents, while F2B covers unmarried sons and daughters aged 21 or older of permanent residents. F3 covers married sons and daughters of US citizens, and F4 covers brothers and sisters of adult US citizens.

The bulletin shows movement in the F2A category across the listed chargeability groups. India's F4 date is February 15, 2007, while the corresponding dates for other groups vary according to demand and visa availability.

Family-sponsored dates for filing

The F2A category is listed as current for all five chargeability groups under Dates for Filing. This means applicants may file under that chart regardless of priority date, subject to the applicable filing rules and procedures.

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The bulletin also specifies separate treatment for F2A visa numbers that are exempt from the per-country limit and those subject to it. Applicants should review the relevant provisions before determining which cut-off applies to their case.

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What applicants should know

The December 2026 Visa Bulletin provides a snapshot of immigrant visa availability, but the dates do not guarantee approval or immediate issuance. Applicants should check their priority dates, preference categories and the relevant chart before submitting documentation or making plans based on an anticipated green card decision.

The State Department has warned that retrogression may become necessary if demand increases or annual, category-specific or per-country limits are reached. Categories may also become unavailable before the end of the fiscal year.