Pointing to India's domestic engineering base, Agarwal noted the untapped potential across both construction and power machinery. "We have amazing capacity and engineering talent to make excavators, tunnel boring machines and cranes. Just as we have all the capability to manufacture power equipment which is 4 to 5 times bigger in terms of import than construction equipment. And growing at double the rate," he stated.

He outlined a multi-pronged industrial strategy to accelerate domestic output across high-import sectors. "To ramp up production we need three parallel streams running: existing private sector, privatised public sector and innovative startups," he noted, adding, "A similar strategy of incentive and three parallel streams of production can be used in every sector where India has a big import dependence, say of above 50%. Our vision is to create crores of jobs for our youth, women and indeed all Indians."

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An excellent move by government to come out with an incentive scheme to manufacture construction and infrastructure equipment in India. Actually, this is a job creation scheme. Imports create jobs in other countries. Import substitution creates jobs in India. We have amazing capacity and engineering talent to make excavators, tunnel boring machines and cranes. Just as we have all the capability to manufacture power equipment which is 4 to 5 times bigger in terms of import than construction equipment. And growing at double the rate. Apart from large private sector companies, there are PSUs like BEML, BHEL, HMT and others which specialise in making heavy equipment. They can produce at least 10 times more if they are privatised. Government can either divest to a private entity or it can distribute shares widely to public so they become like L&T, a private sector peer. The Government can choose the method it deems best in national interest. To ramp up production we need three parallel streams running: existing private sector, privatised public sector and innovative startups. A similar strategy of incentive and three parallel streams of production can be used in every sector where India has a big import dependence, say of above 50%. Our vision is to create crores of jobs for our youth, women and indeed all Indians. — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) November 27, 2026

To capture this growth, the Vedanta chief also suggested unlocking the capacity of public sector undertakings (PSUs) through divestment or broad public shareholding.

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"Apart from large private sector companies, there are PSUs like BEML, BHEL, HMT and others which specialise in making heavy equipment. They can produce at least 10 times more if they are privatised. Government can either divest to a private entity or it can distribute shares widely to public so they become like L&T, a private sector peer. The Government can choose the method it deems best in national interest," Agarwal wrote.

Approved by the Union Cabinet on November 25, the Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) Manufacturing Ecosystem will be implemented by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI).

With a financial outlay of ₹11,000 crore, the initiative aims to incentivize local production of CIE and its components while establishing a dedicated testing facility in the country to position India as a key global player.

India’s CIE industry currently ranks as the world’s third-largest market after China and the United States, valued at around ₹97,500 crore in FY2024-25. Driven by accelerated expansion in housing, roads, and ports, the sector is projected to more than double to roughly ₹2,28,100 crore by FY2029-30.