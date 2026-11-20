Key details from the Committee Records

Approved Hardware : The cleared licenses covered high-end processors, including Nvidia’s H200 and AMD’s equivalent MI325X AI accelerators.

: The cleared licenses covered high-end processors, including Nvidia’s H200 and AMD’s equivalent MI325X AI accelerators. Chinese Buyers: The approved recipients included major Chinese technology firms such as Alibaba and Tencent. However, committee findings noted that over 30 per cent of the approved chip shipments were destined for entities flagged on a Pentagon list of firms linked to the Chinese military.

The approvals occurred under shifting Pentagon designations. Tencent, which received US permission to buy 150,000 chips, had already been placed on the Pentagon’s 1260H roster of military companies in January 2025.

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Meanwhile, the Pentagon briefly added Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD to that same list in February before withdrawing it. Those three companies were not formally relisted until a June update, meaning they were not blacklisted when Commerce officials signed off on their licenses.

The disclosures are set to intensify congressional scrutiny of the Commerce Department and its Bureau of Industry and Security, which oversees US export restrictions on sensitive technology. BIS head and Under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler already faces mounting pressure from lawmakers over whether Nvidia intervened in a smuggling investigation.

Export license applications had backlogged after President Donald Trump agreed in late 2025 to allow Nvidia to ship older-generation H200 AI processors to approved Chinese buyers following intense lobbying by Jensen Huang. That agreement also permitted AMD to sell its Instinct MI325X chips.

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A BIS rule published in January authorised the agency to approve sales of both processors on a case-by-case basis under specific conditions, including a requirement that the US receive a 25% cut of any revenue.

Ultimately, BIS greenlit far fewer shipments than requested, approving sales for nearly 880,000 AI chips overall. While Tencent, Baidu, and BYD saw their full requests granted, Alibaba secured approval for just 75,000 chips out of roughly 950,000 it sought. The House committee document did not specify which exact chip models the approved companies applied to acquire.

Nvidia's H200 belongs to its Hopper class of chips, putting it two generations behind the company's new Vera Rubin line. In the three months ended October, Nvidia booked $2.4 billion in revenue from H200 sales to China — roughly 2.2% of its data center revenue, up from less than 1% in the prior quarter when China first allowed sales.

However, interim CEO Colette Kress told investors in the latest earnings call that Nvidia has since halted all H200 shipments to China, including those already approved by Washington.