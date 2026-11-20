However, more than a week has passed since Diwali, and there is still no official announcement on when MDR on UPI will be implemented, with some now speculating that it may have been deferred further until after the assembly elections in key states in 2027.

Merchants raise concerns over multiple MDR charges

Merchants have voiced their concerns over MDR payments. A key issue, they say, is the additional burden they will have to incur due to MDR on UPI at a time when their margins are already thin. They have also raised the issue of multiple instances of MDR across the entire supply chain.

When a customer makes a payment to a retailer, there will be a 0.4% MDR. If the retailer pays for his purchases to the wholesaler or distributor via UPI, another 0.4% MDR will be charged, and when the distributor pays the company via UPI, there is another instance of MDR.

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The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging that M2M transactions be left out of the MDR ambit completely.

“What was announced was that MDR would be applicable on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions. Merchants don’t produce anything. They source it from distributors, wholesalers or directly from manufacturers. Payments made for these transactions would amount to B2B transactions. We want these transactions to be left out of MDR charge,” Dhairyashil Patil, national president of AICPDF, told Business Today.

According to a survey by LocalCircles, over 3 in 4 UPI users oppose the flat 0.4% MDR model.

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It noted that “44% of the UPI users surveyed want a lower than 0.4% MDR on all merchants, and 32% want 0.4% MDR only on large corporate merchants, with an annual subscription fee for smaller merchants.”

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The survey question on what the government's approach should be towards MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 garnered 19,447 responses, LocalCircles said.

Could a flat Rs 5 fee on M2M transactions offer relief?

Industry sources say issues related to merchant payments may have been discussed during the consultative meetings that took place before the MDR on UPI was finalised. One possibility being talked about is a flat fee of Rs 5 on M2M transactions. This was also reported by a business daily earlier on November 19.

Under the framework announced by NPCI, all P2M UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract a 0.4% MDR, with a cap of Rs 300 on transactions of Rs 75,000 and above. Select categories like railways, telecom services, fuel, utilities and agricultural inputs, among others, will attract a flat MDR of Rs 5.

A similar cap of Rs 5 on M2M transactions, if introduced, could significantly reduce the burden on merchants. However, so far, there has been no official word on this from NPCI. The finance ministry, too, has not yet responded to the letter sent by the distributors' body.

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Why are merchants worried about MDR on B2B payments?

Why is there so much concern over MDR on M2M UPI transactions? The upfront justification for MDR is that UPI payments of up to Rs 2,000 comprise more than 95% of the total volume of UPI transactions, and therefore, small merchants need not worry.

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However, a study conducted earlier by the Indian School of Business (ISB), based on a survey of 722 street vendors across 14 states, indicated that nearly 70% of surveyed vendors made supplier payments exceeding Rs 2,000 at a time.

“Street vendors buy goods from their suppliers in bulk. If a vendor is purchasing goods worth Rs 15,000 from the supplier, he will have to pay around Rs 60 MDR. We may think that it is minimal. However, assume that the same vendor is making a net margin of Rs 1,000 on a daily basis. This additional cost will translate to roughly around 6 percentage point tax on the profit,” Anand Sudhakaran, the co-author of the study, had explained.

MDR may affect two-thirds of UPI merchant payment value

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The LocalCircles study, released on November 19, also pointed out that while the 0.4% MDR rate looks narrow by transaction count, it applies to two-thirds of the money that merchants receive via UPI.

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Citing data for August, the survey argued that of the total UPI transaction value of Rs 29.82 lakh crore, P2M payments accounted for about Rs 8.95 lakh crore, and within those merchant payments, transactions above Rs 2,000 made up roughly 67% of the value.

“A levy that is narrow by count is broad by value, and the exposure sits precisely where merchants have the strongest incentive to steer buyers to cash or to cards,” LocalCircles pointed out.

MDR rollout uncertainty weighs on payment stocks

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over when MDR will actually be rolled out. A payments sector executive said there was a possibility that MDR may be implemented from January 15, with NPCI wanting to give the ecosystem enough time to prepare for it.

A report in a financial daily, on the other hand, has suggested that the rollout may be deferred further until after the major state assembly elections scheduled in 2027, with the government worried about opposition from merchants.

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The delay in the rollout of MDR, meanwhile, has roiled stocks of payments companies. Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, slumped 8.7% on the NSE on November 19 and are down over 10% in the past five trading sessions.

One MobiKwik Systems also tumbled over 8% on Monday, and the stock is similarly down around 10% in the last five trading sessions. Shares of Pine Labs also declined 5% on November 19 and are down close to 9% over five days.