According to the IMD's latest bulletin, the cyclone is expected to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to the east of Gopalpur, by noon on Friday, November 20. Winds are likely to reach 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

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Read More: Cyclone Akvan: Odisha shuts schools in six districts till Nov 21; IMD warns of extremely heavy rain

Heavy rain warning for Kolkata and south Bengal

Kolkata and several southern districts of West Bengal witnessed rainfall from Thursday morning under the influence of the weather system.

The IMD forecast heavy rainfall in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Purulia districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall of 7-20 cm is likely in South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Bankura until the morning of November 21.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also expected across Kolkata and other southern districts until Saturday.

Rainfall disrupted the morning commute in Kolkata, with traffic congestion reported in several areas, including Salt Lake and New Town. The weather department said light to moderate rainfall would continue in Kolkata and adjoining areas until Saturday.

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Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until Saturday because of rough conditions.

Puri beaches closed, Jagannath Temple issues advisory

In Odisha, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) urged devotees to consider weather warnings before planning their visits to Puri.

"We humbly request all devotees to plan their Shree Mandira darshan keeping in view the weather conditions arising from Severe Cyclonic Storm #Akvan and the official advisories. May Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha protect and bless us all!" SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee said in a social media post.

The 12th-century Jagannath Temple remains open, with daily rituals continuing as usual. However, Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri will remain closed to visitors from November 19 to 21.

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Authorities have also prohibited visits to Puri beach since November 18 amid warnings of a possible tidal surge during the cyclone's landfall.

"The visit to Puri beach has been prohibited since November 18 in view of the cyclone and the IMD's forecast of a tidal surge of 0.5 to 1 metre during its expected landfall around Friday noon," IGP (Central Range) Satyajit Naik said.

"Restrictions have also been imposed on Chandrabhaga beach in Konark, Chilika Lake, Astaranga beach and other tourist spots in the district," he added.

Several other popular attractions have also been temporarily closed. Nandankanan Zoological Park and the adjoining State Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar will remain closed on November 19 and 20.

Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district has been closed until November 21 as a precautionary measure. Authorities have urged residents, tourists, and devotees to follow official weather advisories as the cyclone approaches the coast.

