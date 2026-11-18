The order, issued by the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner, covers Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Kandhamal districts.

District collectors have been authorised to extend the closures beyond November 21 depending on local conditions. Collectors in other districts have also been directed to monitor the situation and decide on school and Anganwadi closures where necessary.

The government said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and children.

In view of Cyclonic Storm #Akvan, all Government, Aided and Private Schools in six districts — Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Kandhamal — will remain closed from 19th to 21st November 2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students. In Khordha district, all Government, Aided and Private Schools will remain closed on 19th and 20th November 2026. @CMO_Odisha @SecyChief @IPR_Odisha — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) November 18, 2026

Cyclone Akvan likely to make landfall on November 20

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According to the IMD's latest bulletin issued at 3 pm on November 18, Akvan has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining southern Bay of Bengal.

At 11:30 am, the storm was centred around 540 km southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, 690 km south of Gopalpur and 750 km south of Puri in Odisha.

The weather department said the cyclone was moving north-northwestwards and was likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20.

The storm is expected to bring maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, at landfall.

The IMD has issued a red cyclone warning for the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts.

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Extremely heavy rainfall forecast

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Odisha on November 19 and 20, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall of 21 cm or more in southern Odisha.

Northern Odisha is also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the same period.

Wind speeds along the Odisha coast are likely to increase to 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, from November 19 morning until November 20 noon.

The weather department has warned of rough sea conditions and advised fishermen against venturing into the affected waters.