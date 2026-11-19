The decision was taken at the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting on Thursday, November 19, marking a significant change in how employees can access their retirement savings.

Under the proposed system, members retiring at 58 will have the option to withdraw their EPF corpus in monthly, quarterly or annual instalments, while the remaining balance continues to earn interest.

How will EPF SWP work?

Currently, retiring EPFO members can withdraw their accumulated provident fund balance as a lump sum. Under the proposed SWP, they will be able to retain their savings within the EPF system and receive regular payouts.

The facility aims to provide predictable retirement income while allowing members to retain ownership of their remaining corpus.

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EPFO currently offers an annual interest rate of 8.25%, although future returns will depend on the rates declared for subsequent financial years.

The CBT approved a proposal to introduce a Systematic Withdrawal Plan, which will enable retiring EPF members to receive their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount in one go. The introduction of SWP will enable members to convert their retirement savings into a stable and predictable stream of systematic withdrawals post-retirement, while preserving ownership of the underlying corpus. In case of the member's death during the payout period, the nominee or dependent will be able to withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments. The initiative will enhance retirement financial security by providing members with a flexible, regular and reliable income stream, while safeguarding their families' interests: EPFO — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

What happens if a member dies?

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EPFO has clarified that if a member dies during the withdrawal period, the nominee or dependent can either withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments.

"The initiative will enhance retirement financial security by providing members with a flexible, regular and reliable income stream, while safeguarding their families' interests," EPFO said.

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EPF SWP versus bank fixed deposits

According to internal EPFO estimates cited in media reports, a ₹50 lakh retirement corpus could generate monthly withdrawals of approximately ₹41,822 under an illustrative 8% return assumption.

Over 20 years, cumulative withdrawals could reach approximately ₹1 crore.

In comparison, the estimates suggest monthly payouts of ₹32,492 from bank fixed deposits and ₹30,637 from commercial annuities, based on their respective post-tax return assumptions.

However, actual payouts will depend on interest rates, withdrawal duration and final scheme conditions.

DO READ: From ₹1,800 to ₹3,000: How EPF contributions change under the new ₹25,000 wage ceiling

Other major EPFO reforms

The CBT has also approved reducing the minimum provident fund balance requirement from 25% to 10%, potentially allowing eligible members to withdraw up to 90% of their savings before age 55.

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Additionally, the waiting period for final PF withdrawal has reportedly been reduced from 12 months to two months.

The minimum waiting period for final pension withdrawal will remain unchanged at 36 months.

The SWP proposal is expected to benefit retiring subscribers seeking regular income without immediately exhausting their savings.

However, operational guidelines, eligibility conditions and the implementation timeline are still awaited.

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