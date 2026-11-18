The contract was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

According to the ministry, the upgrade will improve the operational capabilities of Barak systems already installed on Indian naval platforms.

"The system upgrade will provide Indian Navy ships with improved lethal capabilities and enhance their long-range defense against aerial threats. The contract will include comprehensive upgrades to the system's hardware and software," the ministry said.

The government said the modernisation would also address obsolescence issues in the existing systems, helping maintain their operational effectiveness.

What is the Barak missile defence system?

The Barak-1 is an Israeli-developed, short-range surface-to-air missile system designed to protect warships against incoming anti-ship missiles, hostile aircraft and other aerial threats.

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It provides point defence, meaning it is designed primarily to protect the ship carrying the system rather than provide air defence across a large geographical area.

The Barak-1 has an interception range of approximately 9-10 kilometres. It uses a vertical launching system, with missiles launched upwards before being guided towards approaching threats.

The system incorporates radar tracking, fire-control equipment and interceptor missiles to engage targets approaching naval vessels.

India began acquiring the Israeli Barak system around 2000 to strengthen the Navy's defences against sea-skimming anti-ship missiles.

It was subsequently installed on several frontline warships, including Delhi-class destroyers, Brahmaputra-class frigates and the now-decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

The Barak-1 has been part of the Navy's close-range air defence arrangements for more than two decades.

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India and Israel have also collaborated on the more advanced Barak-8 long-range surface-to-air missile system, developed through cooperation between IAI and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Unlike Barak-1, Barak-8 is designed to engage aerial threats at much greater distances, with a range of around 70 kilometres in its original naval configuration.

The Indian Navy has deployed Barak-8 systems on modern warships, including Kolkata-class destroyers, providing an additional layer of protection against aerial threats.