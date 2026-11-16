Delhi AQI today: Capital breaths easy on Chhath as air quality improves to ‘poor’ category

Delhi’s average AQI had improved to 218 at 8 am on Monday, moving from “very poor” to “poor,” according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The respite followed light rain and stronger winds that helped disperse pollutants after several days of toxic smog following Diwali.

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However, the improvement is expected to be temporary. The Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi’s air quality will return to the “very poor” category between November 17 and 18 as ventilation conditions weaken.

Chhath rituals amid smog

Chhath Puja, observed from November 13 to 16, concludes today (November 16) with devotees offering prayers to the rising sun. The Delhi government has declared a public holiday today with government offices, autonomous bodies and public-sector undertakings remaining closed.

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The festival has coincided with persistently unhealthy air. On November 15 morning, Delhi’s AQI stood at 350, in the “very poor” category, while NSIT Dwarka recorded 409, according to the CPCB data.

IIT Delhi recorded the highest reading on Sunday at an AQI of 409, according to CPCB data. Under the CPCB scale, an AQI of 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies on November 16, with mist and shallow fog in the morning. No rain is expected between November 16 and 20, raising concerns that pollution levels could climb again after the Chhath celebrations.

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With thousands expected at riverfronts and community ghats, authorities will need to balance the festival’s religious significance with measures to protect public health amid Delhi’s recurring winter pollution crisis.