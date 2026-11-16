TMPV shares drop 8%; targets post Q2 loss, JLR guidance cut; Citi, UBS say 'Sell' stock

"The environment remains challenging for JLR, and the next model launches are EVs, where competition is higher. The bulk of stock value comes from the India business, and improvement in profitability ex-PLI is key to track," Morgan Stanley said, suggesting a target of Rs 273.

Calling Q2 yet another subdued quarter, CLSA noted that JLR has cut its FY27 Ebit margin guidance from 4 per cent to 2-3 per cent and free cash flow (FCF) guidance from breakeven to minus £1.25 billion. The silver lining is the foreign brokerage expects profitability and FCF to improve gradually in FY28, supported by lower VME after the launch of electric PVs, benefits from the cost-reduction programme, potential relief from

commodity inflation and inflow of licensing fees from Freelander through the China JV.

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Nuvama noted that JLR’s performance was weak in FY26, led by a cyberattack that resulted in sharp production cuts. It was also impacted by the discontinuation of Jaguar models, market share loss in China due to intense competition and an increase in luxury tax. Tariffs in the US and muted European demand were additional headwinds.

"JLR is likely to bounce back from a depressed base in FY26 on production normalisation and new products (Range Rover EV, Range Rover Sport EV, Jaguar Type 01 EV and Range Rover GT). We reckon a revenue CAGR of 11 per cent over FY26–29E on a low base and launches. Ebitda margin to expand from 6.7 per cent in FY26 to 12.2 per cent in FY29E, led by better scale and cost savings," Nuvama said.

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Elara retained its 'Accumulate' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 314. It expects India business to be a key beneficiary of BEV penetration increasing in India from 8 per cent currently to 18 per cent in FY30E.

"At JLR, a weak global demand scenario and elevated competition from Chinese rivals in the luxury segment are negatives. We expect Ebitda margin to improve hereafter as new model launches and cost reduction initiatives start kicking in. We retain Accumulate with a lower SOTP-based target of Rs 314 from Rs 338, based on JLR at 2 times (unchanged) FY29E adjusted EV/Ebitda (Porsche at 6.5 times, BMW at 1.5 times and Mercedes at 1.4 times), and India PV at 10 times (unchanged) FY29E EV/EBITDA," it said.

Meanwhile, Investec and CLSA suggested 'Buy' ratings with targets of Rs 380 and Rs 369, respectively. Goldman Sachs maintained a 'Neutral' rating on TMPV with a target of Rs 260.