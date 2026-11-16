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Adani Power, AEL shares among six Adani stocks with 'Buy' ratings from Jefferies; here's why

Adani Power, AEL shares among six Adani stocks with 'Buy' ratings from Jefferies; here's why

ADANIENT2,662.80(0.94%)

AEL is seen as the fastest-growing group company, with 59 per cent earnings growth, compounded annually, over FY26-29. Adani Power is expected to deliver Ebitda growth of 22 per cent.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 10:19 AM IST
Adani Power, AEL shares among six Adani stocks with 'Buy' ratings from Jefferies; here's whyAdani Power and Adani Green are expected to contribute 50 per cent of the group's capex over the period.

Jefferies on Monday said it has ‘Buy’ ratings on all six Adani Group stocks it tracks, including Adani Power Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and Adani Green Energy Ltd, describing the conglomerate as a play on hard assets. The global investment bank cited the group’s leadership across infrastructure segments, execution capabilities and expansion into new businesses, as it stayed bullish on Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

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AEL is seen as the fastest-growing group company, with 59 per cent earnings growth, compounded annually, over FY26-29. Adani Power is expected to deliver Ebitda growth of 22 per cent over FY26-29. Ambuja Cements, meanwhile, is seen delivering 26 per cent growth over the same period, with no increase in debt. Adani Ports is expected to be the only group company to report a reduction in debt and could fund 100 per cent of its capex through internal cash flows.

Adani Power and Adani Green are expected to contribute 50 per cent of the group's capex over the period, with more than 70 per cent of their capex expected to be funded through debt, compared with 48 per cent for the group overall.

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"At aggregate 23 per cent Ebitda CAGR over FY26-29e, Adani Group companies could be one of the fastest-growing large private sector groups," the global investment bank said.

Jefferies expects utility-led capital expenditure to help Adani Group companies deliver compound annual growth rates of about 23 per cent in Ebitda and earnings per share over FY26-29. It said improving credit metrics and a growing share of contracted and regulated cash flows would make the group’s earnings more predictable, although leverage remained moderately high.

The brokerage described Adani Group as India’s largest hard-asset platform, with revenue of about $29 billion and an aggregate market capitalisation of around $180 billion. The group accounts for more than 20 per cent of capital expenditure by private-sector conglomerates, it said.

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According to Jefferies, the group has built category-leading positions through Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, which ranks first in ports with a 27 per cent share; Adani Power, the leading thermal independent power producer; Adani Green Energy, the leading renewable independent power producer; and Adani Energy Solutions, the leading private transmission and distribution company. ACC and Ambuja Cements rank second in cement, while Adani Enterprises ranks second in airports.

“Strong execution, strategic M&A/partnerships and in-house EPC/PMC capabilities have enabled rapid scaling, while AEL, the Group’s incubator, drives expansion into new energy, data centres, defence and copper manufacturing,” Jefferies said.

The group’s Ebitda and assets grew at compound annual rates of about 20 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, over FY17-26, supported by execution, strategic mergers and acquisitions and exposure to India’s structural growth priorities. Since January 2020, Adani Group companies have delivered an aggregate equity return CAGR of about 38 per cent, outperforming major conglomerates and benchmark indices, according to the brokerage.

Jefferies said the credit profile of group companies had normalised after volatility between January 2023 and November 2024, supported by stronger operating cash flows, disciplined capital expenditure and equity infusions. Net debt-to-Ebitda improved to 4.1 times in FY26 from 6.9 times in FY22.

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"Adani Group companies have built strong positions across key infrastructure and energy businesses, which should support steady growth over the medium term.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 10:17 AM IST
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