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What Schools Get

Under the special provision, eligible schools can reserve designated park areas for non-commercial, non-ticketed educational and recreational activities at a nominal fee of Re 1 plus GST. Permitted activities include picnics, painting, photography, debates, competitions and similar outdoor learning programmes.

“Recognising the importance of outdoor learning and experiential education, DDA has provided for schools to book designated park spaces for ₹1 for educational and recreational activities,” the authority said in its announcement.

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Schools booking parks for other approved events will receive a 50 per cent discount, according to details of the policy. Recognised colleges, government departments and public-sector companies are also eligible for the concession.

Photography And Filming

Couples planning pre-wedding or post-wedding photo shoots will be able to use designated park spaces at ₹5,000 per day plus GST. The charge applies to photography bookings, while weddings and receptions themselves remain prohibited in DDA parks.

Political events are also on the prohibited list, alongside weddings and receptions. The authority has, however, opened the parks to a wider range of cultural, recreational and commercial events under clearly defined categories.

For commercial use, the rate card lists charges of ₹5 lakh per day, with an additional ₹5,000 per day for installation and dismantling and a refundable security deposit of ₹1 lakh.

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Tiered Booking Charges

The new policy sets fees according to the type of event, expected attendance and the size of the space being booked.

For areas up to 4,000 square metres, Category A1 events are priced at ₹3,000 plus GST, while A2 and A3 categories cost ₹5,000 and ₹6,000 plus taxes respectively.

For non-ticketed events, the charge is ₹3,000 for up to six hours and ₹5,000 for a full day, though the final amount will depend on the event category and venue.

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Online Booking System

The DDA said the revised framework will allow applicants to book park spaces through a single-window online system, replacing a more fragmented approval process. The policy covers 17 parks and lays out event categories, fees, security deposits and environmental safeguards.

The list includes Sanjay Lake, Hauz Khas Park, Baansera, Indraprastha Park, Swarna Jayanti Park, Asita Yamuna River Front and Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

A single-window portal will provide details of available parks, facilities, charges and capacities. Applications must ordinarily be submitted at least five working days in advance. Bookings will be confirmed only after approval.

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The DDA has not announced a separate concession for individual visitors, and regular public access to the parks is expected to continue alongside the new booking arrangements.