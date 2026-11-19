Puri said India did not face any shortage of crude oil or natural gas during the peak of the Strait of Hormuz crisis. The government’s assessments showed that the country had 60 days of supplies of both crude oil and natural gas.

Puri said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was followed by incidents in the Red Sea, raising concerns over energy supplies.

“We are not entirely out of the woods yet,” he said.

During the peak of the crisis, the government held daily meetings with public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) to monitor supply conditions, Puri said.

The government also reached out to stakeholders to ensure continuity in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies. Daily LPG supplies were increased from 35,000 metric tonnes to 55,000 metric tonnes during the crisis, he said.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: 'Khao, peeyo, mauj karo' won't do: PM Modi urges Ministers to promote savings, financial discipline

LPG cylinder orders surged to 92 lakh a day

Puri said daily orders for LPG cylinders rose sharply during the Strait of Hormuz crisis. Orders, which usually stood at around 52 lakh a day, increased to 92 lakh a day.

He attributed the rise to panic buying and hoarding, alleging that some people were seeking to profit from concerns over supplies.

The government later brought down LPG supplies after the surge in orders, Puri said.

The minister also dismissed rumours that LPG supplies were running out and criticised comments suggesting that the government was responsible for triggering the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

Advertisement

Must Read: Where are the jobs and higher wages? PM Modi questions India Inc over massive corporate tax cuts

India plans to expand refining and biofuel capacity

Puri said India’s refining capacity was increasing even as global refining capacity was declining.

“India is already the fourth largest refiner in the world and as global economic realities change, India will be one of the two big hubs for refining,” he said.

He said India’s expanding refining capacity, along with efforts to increase biofuel production, would support the country’s energy security and sustainability goals.