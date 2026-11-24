After teaching yoga in France and Canada, Roxane travelled to India, where she completed her yoga certification. She said the experience exposed her to a "very different approach" from what instructors learn in the West.

"I'm obviously not saying India is perfect or that one culture is better than the other. I just came back to Europe and realised how many little things had become part of my everyday life," said Roxane.

In an Instagram video titled "Things Europeans could learn from Indians", she listed 11 things she admired about life in India.

Watch the viral post here:

Community, spirituality and slowing down

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Roxane said she was struck by the sense of community in India. While Europeans were "so used to being independent and doing everything on our own", she said Indians often had family, neighbours and friends around them.

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"In Europe, we are so used to being independent and doing everything on our own. In India, I often felt like people were just there. Family, neighbours, friends, even people you barely knew," she said.

She also said spirituality felt more natural in India, with bhakti woven into everyday life without people feeling judged.

Other things she highlighted included spending more time outdoors, taking time to sit and talk without doing anything, and the importance of food.

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"It's not ‘how are you?’ it's ‘have you eaten?’" she said, adding, "As someone who loves eating, I felt very understood."

From chai to colourful clothes

Roxane praised Indian food, listing rice, dal, curd, paneer, dosa, vegetables and coconut. "I genuinely had the best digestion of my life in India!" she said.

She also urged Europeans to bring more colour into everyday life, saying Europe's colour palette had "slowly turned all beige". Bright clothes, jewellery, flowers, saris and bangles were among the things she admired.

She also loved the smiles she received in India, direct communication without "10 layers of politeness and small talk", and the habit of drinking tea or chai multiple times a day.

Her final suggestion was about bathrooms. While Europe still persists with only toilet paper, Roxane said it was time to introduce water into the habit.

"I said what I said," she said.