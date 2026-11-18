Instead of positioning oat milk only as a niche product for vegans, the founders aimed to create a dairy-free drink that could offer a taste and texture closer to regular milk and work in everyday foods and beverages such as tea, coffee, porridge and desserts.

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Building Dancing Cow

Surya and Goel invested ₹65 lakh from personal savings to start the venture. Developing the right oat-milk formulation took nearly ten months of ingredient testing, as the team worked to balance flavour, nutrition and suitability for daily cooking and beverages.

Manufacturing posed another hurdle because few Indian plant-based milk companies then had their own production facilities. Surya made multiple trips to Pune, met several dairy producers and eventually selected a facility that met the startup’s hygiene and sanitation requirements.

Surya, who holds an MBA from IMT Dubai according to her LinkedIn profile as she did not attend an IIT or IIM. Her professional background and business education helped shape the venture, but the company’s early progress came from hands-on product development and manufacturing decisions.

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From launch to scale

Dancing Cow entered the market in March 2023 with two products: Oatish Extra Creamy Oat Milk, positioned as a substitute for regular milk in drinks and cooking, and Oatish Rich Chocolate Milk, aimed at consumers seeking a ready chocolate drink.

In its first year, the company reportedly served nearly 30,000 customers and earned ₹90 lakh, according to figures cited by Startup Pedia. The founders then expanded distribution through restaurants and cafes, with more than 500 eateries across India eventually using its oat milk in coffee, tea and desserts.

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By FY25, Dancing Cow’s customer base had grown to over 1.25 lakh and annual revenue reached ₹2.2 crore. The revenue describes the company as a profitable venture.