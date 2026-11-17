"Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO," Huang said in a statement on X

"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO."

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. Jensen — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its transformation into the world's leading AI chipmaker, stepped down following reports about extramarital relationships, including an alleged relationship with a woman suspected of Chinese intelligence ties.

Advertisement

Nvidia announced his resignation on November 12 and appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. The company said its board had begun searching for a permanent successor.

Today, he said Nvidia has been his life's work. "Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible."

"I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation," the former CEO said.

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported that Nvidia's board was not considering Huang's reinstatement.

Trump backs Huang's possible return

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would not object to Huang returning as Nvidia's chief executive. "I would not mind that," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the possibility of Huang's reinstatement.

Trump added, "I think he learned a big lesson."

A campaign to bring Huang back has gathered support from sections of Silicon Valley, Nvidia employees and investors.

Huang's departure has added to pressure on Nvidia shares, which were already facing concerns over AI valuations and the company's outlook.

The stock closed at $156.14 on Monday, November 16, down 4.12% for the session. That compared with its record closing high of $239.24 on October 6, representing a decline of nearly 35%.

According to Reuters, Nvidia has lost approximately $800 billion in market capitalisation since reports about Huang's relationship first emerged.

The uncertainty comes as Nvidia prepares to report its third-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Tuesday, with investors watching for updates on the company's leadership and business outlook.



