In a four-page letter dated November 17, reviewed by Moneycontrol, Khambata accused the two vice-chairmen of presenting selective facts about trustee appointments and the reappointment of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

He also questioned why they had not raised these allegations during trust meetings over the past three years.

Why has the Tata Sons listing become controversial?

The disagreement comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a November 16 communication, reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with regulations applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including listing requirements.

Tata Trusts collectively own around 66% of Tata Sons, while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group holds approximately 18%.

Khambata questioned why Srinivasan and Singh changed their position in April 2026 after previously supporting resolutions opposing the listing.

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“My grievance is why you repeatedly voted to oppose listing but suddenly did a volte face in April 2026,” he wrote.

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Tata Sons was classified as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022. It subsequently repaid its debt and applied to surrender its registration in March 2024. However, the RBI rejected the application in September 2026.

Khambata rejects allegations

Khambata's letter responds to a November 11 communication from Srinivasan and Singh, in which they questioned whether opposition to listing was intended to preserve control over Tata Sons.

“I categorically reject the accusations you make against me in your letter. They selectively cite events, excluding critical facts to construct a false narrative,” he wrote.

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He also rejected allegations that he had planned Srinivasan's temporary removal to change the composition of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

“What takes the cake is your suggestion that I strategized to ‘temporarily oust’ Venu as a Trustee to enable alteration of the constitution of the Trusts,” Khambata wrote.

He maintained that he had supported Srinivasan's reappointment and had not attempted to block it.

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What about Chandrasekaran's third term?

The disagreement also involves Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman.

Khambata said he supported Chandrasekaran's continuation in July 2025 because of his performance, which he continued to consider excellent.

However, he maintained that his subsequent objections concerned the Tata Sons board's conduct at its September 17 meeting, rather than Chandrasekaran's leadership.

Khambata also rejected suggestions that he lacked independence in his dealings with Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata.

What happens next?

The dispute comes ahead of the Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for November 26, when listing and restructuring proposals are expected to be discussed.

Despite the disagreements, Khambata called for a resolution in the interests of Tata Sons, Tata Trusts and the wider Tata Group.

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“A resolution is always better for the institution,” he wrote.

DO READ: Is Noel Tata losing support within the Tata group? Here’s what we know

RBI's letter

RBI directs Tata Sons to comply with mandatory listing rules for upper-layer NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has explicitly directed Tata Sons to comply with regulations governing Upper Layer Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC-UL), including the mandatory stock market listing requirement.

In a November 16 letter to Tata Sons’ Chief Financial Officer, the central bank referred to the company's October 6 request for regulatory guidance.

“You are advised to comply with all applicable regulations/guidelines/directions, issued by the RBI in respect of NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL),” the RBI said, specifically mentioning the listing requirement.

According to The Indian Express, this marks the first time the regulator has explicitly referred to listing in its correspondence with Tata Sons.

Tata Sons, classified as an Upper Layer NBFC since 2022, had sought to surrender its Core Investment Company registration in March 2024. However, the RBI rejected the request in September 2026.

The directive intensifies the debate over listing, which Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has opposed.

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