The improvement comes nearly 17 days after pollution had remained persistently in the “severe” and “very poor” categories since early November. On Diwali, AQI levels had crossed 400 across several parts of Delhi, but readings have since declined substantially.

On Tuesday, November 17, none of CPCB’s 57 valid monitoring stations recorded air in the “severe” category. Of these, 26 stations reported “moderate” air quality, 30 recorded “poor” air, and only one remained in the “very poor” category, according to CPCB data.

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What do the station-wise readings indicate?

Punjabi Bagh and Siri Fort recorded the sharpest day-on-day improvement. Punjabi Bagh’s AQI fell from 363 to 258, a decline of 105 points, while Siri Fort dropped from 424 to 279, down 145 points. IIT Delhi improved by 92 points and the IITM centre at Pusa by 88 points.

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Despite the improvement, Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 292, ITO 271, Commonwealth Sports Complex 256 and North Campus 275 — all in the “poor” category. The lowest readings were reported in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 112, Cantonment area at 125 and Jharoda Kalan at 159.

Is PM2.5 still a concern?

PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant at 47 of 57 monitoring stations, while PM10 was the lead pollutant at the remaining 10, according to CPCB. This indicates that, even as overall pollution eased, fine particulate matter — which can penetrate deep into the lungs — continued to pose health risks.

The Delhi government’s official air-quality portal also advised residents to stay indoors and run air purifiers, underscoring that the city’s air remained unsafe for prolonged outdoor exposure.

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GRAP Stage III Revoked

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to revoke Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, citing the declining trend in daily AQI. Restrictions under GRAP Stages I and II will, however, continue to remain in force.

Delhi’s AQI had touched 204 on Tuesday, according to CAQM’s sub-committee, reflecting the improvement that prompted the withdrawal of the stricter Stage III measures.

DON'T MISS: Delhi-NCR GRAP Stage III restrictions lifted as AQI improves to 204

What Residents Should Do

Health experts generally advise children, elderly people and those with respiratory or heart conditions to limit outdoor activity when AQI remains above 200. Residents are also advised to use masks outdoors, keep windows closed during high-pollution hours and use purifiers where available.

While Wednesday’s readings offer the first meaningful relief in nearly three weeks, authorities and residents will be watching closely to see whether the improvement holds as winter conditions continue.