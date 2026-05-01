Heatwave and hailstorm at the same time? IMD explains this strange weather twist

India is likely to witness above-normal heatwave days across several regions in May, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that parts of east, central and northwest India, along with sections of the southern peninsula, could see prolonged spells of extreme heat.

The warning comes even as several states continue to experience thunderstorms, hailstorms and heavy rain — a seemingly contradictory weather pattern that has left many wondering how heatwaves and hail can occur simultaneously.

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Which regions are likely to face the worst heat?

According to the IMD’s seasonal outlook for April-June 2026, above-normal heatwave days are expected over:

Northwest India including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh

Central India including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha

Parts of eastern India

Some areas in the southeast peninsula

Temperatures in several parts of the country have already crossed 44-45 degrees Celsius in recent days. Maharashtra’s Akola and Amravati recently touched 45.6 degrees Celsius, among the hottest places globally during the period.

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The IMD has also noted that warm nights and hot, humid conditions in coastal regions could worsen heat stress, especially for vulnerable populations such as children, outdoor workers and the elderly.

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The IMD expects heatwave conditions to persist in many regions through May, though intermittent thunderstorms and rain spells may continue in parts of north, east and central India due to active western disturbances and local weather systems.

Why is India seeing heatwaves, hailstorms together?

At first glance, heatwaves and hailstorms appear incompatible. Hail forms in strong thunderstorms with cold upper atmospheric conditions, while heatwaves are linked to intense surface heating. But meteorologists say both can occur at the same time because India is geographically vast and multiple weather systems are currently interacting simultaneously.

1. Western disturbances are colliding with hot summer air: One major reason is the repeated arrival of western disturbances — weather systems originating near the Mediterranean region that bring moisture and instability into north India.

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These systems are currently interacting with extremely hot surface temperatures across the plains. The result is violent atmospheric instability, which can trigger: Thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, hailstorms and sudden rain spells. At the same time, areas not directly affected by these disturbances continue to bake under dry continental heat.

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2. Surface temperatures are extremely high: During May, land temperatures across India rise sharply due to intense solar heating. Large parts of the interior routinely cross 40 degrees Celsius before the monsoon arrives.

This creates strong upward movement of hot air. When moisture from western disturbances or local circulations mixes with this heated air, towering thunderclouds develop rapidly. In severe cases, these clouds can produce hailstones.

Climate change is making weather more erratic

Climate scientists have repeatedly warned that global warming increases the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

Rising baseline temperatures are making Indian heatwaves longer and more severe, while warmer air can also hold more moisture, increasing the chances of intense short-duration rainfall and thunderstorms.

Experts say this “weather whiplash” — rapid shifts between extreme heat and severe storms — is becoming more common across South Asia.