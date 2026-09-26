Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
IRDAI’s new insurance distribution model: IDE vs IDP explained, and what it means for policyholders  

IRDAI’s new insurance distribution model: IDE vs IDP explained, and what it means for policyholders  

IRDAI has proposed a new two-tier insurance distribution architecture that will classify distributors as Insurance Distribution Entities (IDEs) and Insurance Distribution Persons (IDPs). The framework also proposes changes to open and closed architecture, distributor incentives and accountability for mis-selling, which could reshape how consumers buy insurance.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 26, 2026 2:00 PM IST
IRDAI’s new insurance distribution model: IDE vs IDP explained, and what it means for policyholders  IRDAI has proposed linking the functional identity of specified persons, salespersons and PoSPs, as well as agents and associates, to the policies they sell.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed an insurance distribution architecture that would reorganise how insurance products are sold through intermediaries. Under the proposed framework, distributors would fall into two categories — Insurance Distribution Entities (IDEs) and Insurance Distribution Persons (IDPs).

What is an IDE?

Advertisement

An Insurance Distribution Entity (IDE) would cover entities such as banks, NBFCs, brokers, corporate agents, composite brokers, insurance marketing firms and web aggregators.

Under the proposed framework, IDEs would have the option, but not the obligation, to adopt an open architecture. An IDE could distribute products from multiple insurers.

The proposal would also allow IDEs to sell non-insurance financial products, subject to approval under financial-sector regulations. This could give distributors another source of revenue while reducing dependence on insurance commissions.

What is an IDP?

An Insurance Distribution Person (IDP) would cover individuals or employees associated with distribution entities, including insurance agents, insurance associates and Point of Sales Persons (PoSPs).

Unlike IDEs, IDPs of insurers would remain under a closed architecture. However, an IDP could represent one life insurer, one general insurer, one health insurer and one insurer from each of the other mono-line segments, provided the products are not competing with each other.

Advertisement

MUST READ: IRDAI’s proposed distribution overhaul: Insurance sector may see major reset; could force distributors rework business models, innovate, say analysts

An IDP cannot sell competing health products from both a general insurer and a standalone health insurer. PoSPs also cannot work with multiple IDEs.

Who else could enter insurance distribution?

The proposed architecture could widen participation. Hospitals could distribute health insurance products by registering as IDEs, subject to safeguards. Non-dealer automobile garages providing repair services could sell motor insurance products by becoming associates of an insurer.

The framework also provides for Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs). The proposal allows more MIIs to be created by insurers.

Tighter accountability for mis-selling

The reforms also seek to strengthen accountability for mis-selling. IRDAI has proposed linking the functional identity of specified persons, salespersons and PoSPs, as well as agents and associates, to the policies they sell. Information on mis-selling could be made available through the Public Insurance Registry.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Insurance distribution under IRDAI lens: Why certified advisers can help consumers choose wisely

Examples include presenting insurance as a fixed deposit or high-return investment, selling regular-premium policies as single-premium products, or failing to explain surrender values and the consequences of stopping premiums. Customer consent or a signature alone would not absolve an insurer or intermediary where an unsuitable product was sold.

IRDAI has also proposed bringing monetary and non-monetary incentives within the definition of commission. Volume-linked or reward-linked incentives for bank and NBFC employees selling insurance could be prohibited.

For consumers, the key change is not simply who sells an insurance policy, but how distributors are structured, what products they can offer and whether they can represent competing insurers. The proposals are subject to consultation and are not yet final. Their final impact will depend on the regulations issued after the process.

DO READ: Insurance commission caps: What happens to your policy when the seller earns less?

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 26, 2026 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more