19 died in Nagaland after suspected adulterated liquor consumption, police launch probe

The Nagaland Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the deaths and trace the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor.

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The SIT is headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang. Senior Superintendent of Police Vesupra Kezo said investigators are working to identify where the suspected liquor originated and how it was distributed.

Samples sent to Guwahati for forensic tests

Police have sent liquor and other relevant samples to Guwahati for forensic examination to determine whether the suspected liquor was responsible for the deaths.

Kezo said investigators have already obtained some leads but cautioned against concluding the forensic examination is complete.

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"We have obtained some leads, but it is too premature to disclose details."

The police said the investigation is focused on tracing the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor.

19 arrested, nearly 3,000 bottles seized

Following the deaths, police conducted multiple raids across the affected areas. The crackdown has resulted in the arrest of 19 people, while nearly 3,000 bottles of liquor have been seized.

The arrests and seizures form part of the ongoing investigation into the suspected illicit liquor network. Police are also attempting to establish whether the liquor was supplied to other areas of the state.

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Police issue health warning

Authorities have urged people to stay away from unidentified, unlabelled or suspected illicit liquor. The warning comes amid concerns that liquor from the suspected supply chain could pose a wider public health risk.

Police have also advised anyone who develops symptoms such as dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulties or loss of consciousness after consuming alcohol to seek medical attention immediately.

Prohibition law since 1990

The incident has occurred in a state where a prohibition law has been in force since 1990. Despite the legal restrictions, authorities have continued to encounter cases involving illicit liquor.

(With inputs from news agency)