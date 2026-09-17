IndiGo raises infant fee, baggage and priority boarding charges: Sources

According to the updated fee structure, the domestic infant fee has been increased from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 per infant per sector. Infants between three days and two years of age can travel on an accompanying adult's lap and are not allotted a separate seat. The airline permits one infant per accompanying adult.

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IndiGo excess baggage charge rises to ₹800 per kg

Sources said that passengers carrying baggage beyond their permitted allowance will now have to pay ₹800 per kg at the airport, up from the earlier ₹700 per kg.

IndiGo currently provides a free checked baggage allowance of up to 15 kg per customer, limited to one piece, for applicable domestic fares. Additional charges apply when passengers exceed the prescribed baggage allowance.

Passengers can also pre-book excess baggage through IndiGo's website or call centre before departure. The airline says its excess baggage services are optional add-ons and passengers can book tickets without opting for them.

Priority check-in and boarding gets costlier

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IndiGo has also raised the airport charge for its Fast Forward service from ₹450 to ₹650 per passenger per sector on domestic flights.

Service Earlier charge New charge Domestic infant fee ₹2,000 ₹3,000 Excess baggage at airport ₹700/kg ₹800/kg Fast Forward priority service ₹450 ₹650

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The Fast Forward service offers priority check-in and anytime boarding, allowing eligible passengers to skip the regular queue and board before the boarding gate closes. IndiGo's website currently lists the domestic airport charge at ₹650 per person per sector, while pre-booking the service can offer a discount depending on the route.