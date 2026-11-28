An El Niño of this intensity could add to uncertainty around food prices. However, the report noted that the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), currently in the positive zone at 0.8 degrees Celsius, could have an offsetting impact on El Niño conditions if it persists for a considerable period.

Seasonal demand is another factor that could influence the near-term inflation trajectory. With the festive season extending into November and the onset of the wedding and nuptial season, the review said upcoming inflation readings could face upside risks from increased demand across food and non-food items.

The assessment comes after retail inflation rose to 6.09% in October from 5.54% in September, with consumer food inflation reaching 8.94%. The review attributed the increase in headline inflation to elevated food prices, an unfavourable base effect and the partial transmission of inflationary pressures from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

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There are, however, some factors that could help contain price pressures. The review said the recent moderation in crude oil prices below $100 per barrel and the strengthening of the rupee could help limit imported inflation, provided these trends are sustained.

The report also highlighted the broader external risks to the economic outlook, including the continuing conflict in the Middle East, risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and uncertainty around global trade policies.

While the review did not provide a fresh numerical forecast for consumer inflation, its assessment points to a near-term environment in which food prices, weather conditions and seasonal demand will remain important variables. The potential easing of imported inflation pressures from lower crude prices and a stronger rupee could provide some relief.

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The Finance Ministry said resilient domestic fundamentals and adequate macroeconomic buffers leave the economy well placed to navigate emerging challenges.