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What will Uttar Pradesh get?

If passed in the Parliament, the strength of the Uttar Pradesh assembly could up from 403 to 650 seats. He said that one-third reservation for women will give women in Uttar Pradesh "their greatest representation to date".

"This provision will allow Uttar Pradesh to increase its representation in the Legislative Assembly without being divided. The one-third reservation for women will also give women in the state their greatest representation to date," Shah wrote in a post on X.

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He added that this way, more elected representatives will be able to present their constituencies' priorities in the Parliament. "This will help in formulating plans tailored to local needs and accelerating development. This decision will further strengthen both good governance and public participation in Uttar Pradesh. All parties in Uttar Pradesh should welcome and support this historic bill," Shah wrote.

मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में कैबिनेट द्वारा 132वें संविधान संशोधन विधेयक को दी गई मंजूरी देश के सभी राज्यों में जनप्रतिनिधित्व बढ़ाने व शासन को जनता के और करीब लाने का बहुत बड़ा कदम है। साथ ही, इसमें अनुच्छेद 170(1) में संशोधन कर राज्य विधानसभाओं की सीटों की अधिकतम सीमा 500 से बढ़ाकर लगभग 650 करने का प्रस्ताव भी है। इस प्रावधान से उत्तर प्रदेश अविभाजित रहते हुए विधानसभा में अपना प्रतिनिधित्व बढ़ा सकेगा। साथ ही, महिलाओं को मिलने वाले एक-तिहाई आरक्षण से प्रदेश की महिलाओं को अब तक का सबसे बड़ा प्रतिनिधित्व मिलेगा। अधिक जनप्रतिनिधि अपने क्षेत्रों की प्राथमिकताएँ सदन में रख सकेंगे। इससे स्थानीय जरूरतों के अनुरूप योजनाएँ बनाने, विकास को गति देने में मदद मिलेगी। यह निर्णय उत्तर प्रदेश में सुशासन व जनभागीदारी, दोनों को और अधिक मजबूती देगा। उत्तर प्रदेश के सभी दलों को इस ऐतिहासिक विधेयक का स्वागत और समर्थन करना चाहिए। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 28, 2026

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PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath on delimitation, women's reservation

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the NDA will remove all hurdles to women's reservation in Parliament and state assemblies. He said that the spirits of those supporting the women's reservation bill are high, "our courage is unbreakable, and our resolve is steadfast."

"The parties opposing women's reservation will never be able to stop the country's Nari Shakti from increasing their participation in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies. It is just a matter of time," he said.

We had made a promise to our Nari Shakti and we remain committed to fulfilling it... https://t.co/ZT3TK71Psh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2026