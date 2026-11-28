Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged all 80 Lok Sabha MPs from the state to back the proposed delimitation bill, stating it would pave the way for 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies from the 2029 elections.
What does the 132nd Amendment Bill propose?
The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to pave the way for the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies, including seats for women belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).
The Bill proposes increasing the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also seeks to increase the maximum strength of state Legislative Assemblies from 500 to 650 members.
The proposed reservation will be implemented through a delimitation exercise, which will redraw parliamentary and Assembly constituencies. Unlike the earlier framework, the proposed exercise will use the 2011 Census as its basis for constituency readjustment, while the women's reservation will be delinked from the 2026 Census.
The Bill provides for women's reservation for 15 years, covering three terms, with reserved constituencies to be rotated periodically. It also envisages the setting up of a new Delimitation Commission after Parliament approves the proposed legislation.
The government aims to complete the delimitation exercise and redraw constituency boundaries before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The proposed framework also provides for a freeze on seat allocation among states and constituency readjustment until 2051.
While the 131st Amendment Bill proposes using the 1971 Census to determine state-wise allocation of seats, the 132nd Amendment Bill proposes using the 2011 Census as the basis for redrawing constituencies. The legislative package comprises three Bills — two Constitutional Amendment Bills and one amendment relating to Union territories.