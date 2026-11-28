The announcement, made on November 28, marks another step in Bhutan's efforts to attract international financial technology companies, create employment opportunities, and strengthen domestic technological capabilities.

Binance Pay has expanded its presence in Bhutan from just over 100 merchants in May 2025 to more than 3,700 by August 2026. Launched in partnership with Bhutan’s Department of Tourism and DK Bank, the initiative allows international tourists to pay for hotels, flights, dining, shopping and other services using cryptocurrencies, while merchants receive payments in local currency.

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Beyond tourism and hydropower

Bhutan's economy has traditionally relied on hydropower, tourism and agriculture. However, developing a digital asset ecosystem could provide alternative avenues for economic growth, foreign investment, and skilled employment.

Gelephu Mindfulness City, a Special Administrative Region in southern Bhutan, has been conceptualised as an international economic hub combining sustainability, technology, financial innovation and modern regulatory frameworks.

Bhutan's abundant renewable energy resources could also offer advantages in developing blockchain infrastructure and energy-intensive digital-asset operations.

The latest development builds on Binance's existing presence in Bhutan, following the launch of a national crypto-powered tourism payment system in 2025.

Building a digital-asset ecosystem

Unlike arrangements focused solely on corporate registration, Bhutan is seeking to attract companies willing to establish substantive operations and invest in local capabilities.

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“Our ambition is not simply to attract global companies to establish an entity here. We want them to build real operations, create meaningful jobs, develop talent and transfer capabilities that remain in the country over the long term,” said Jigdrel Singay, Board Director of Gelephu Mindfulness City.

Binance plans to support employment, professional training and knowledge sharing across digital assets, regulatory compliance and business operations.

Binance said the partnership would explore establishing a regional hub in Gelephu to support its Asian operations while building local expertise. The collaboration will focus on training and knowledge-sharing in digital assets, regulatory compliance and business operations. However, Binance has not disclosed any investment commitments or recruitment targets.

The partnership could also help Bhutan develop a specialised workforce in blockchain technology, financial services and regulatory compliance.

Can Bhutan compete with established crypto hubs?

Bhutan's ambitions come amid growing competition among international financial centres, including Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong, to attract digital-asset businesses.

Regulatory predictability, renewable energy availability and institutional support could help Bhutan differentiate itself.

“Establishing an Asia hub in Gelephu Mindfulness City is a strategic decision that reflects Binance's commitment to operating within clear, progressive regulatory frameworks,” said SB Seker, Head of APAC, Binance.

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Gelephu entered into a separate cooperation agreement with cryptocurrency exchange Bitget in August. Under the partnership, Bitget plans to establish a local legal entity, apply for a financial services licence, gradually set up offices and recruit local talent, subject to regulatory approvals.