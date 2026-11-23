Home loan closed in 2019

Gulveer Singh Chauhan, a resident of Gyan Sarovar Colony, had taken a home loan from SBI's City Branch in Baradwari in 1997. He had deposited the original sale deed, numbered 7134 and dated December 18, 1997, with the bank as security.

Singh repaid the entire loan on May 13, 2019, and received a no-dues certificate. But when he asked the bank to return his original deed, SBI was unable to locate it.

A letter issued by the bank on February 13, 2020, confirmed that the loan account had been closed on May 13, 2019, with no outstanding dues.

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Missing deed caused problems

Singh told the commission that not having the original property document caused difficulties in matters related to ownership of his house. He also faced problems while trying to obtain a loan from another bank and transfer the property.

He subsequently approached the Consumer Commission. The complaint was filed on June 13, 2023.

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During the hearing, SBI acknowledged that it had granted the loan and received the original deed but dismissed the complaint as false.

The commission bench, comprising Chairman Hasnain Qureshi and Member Purnima Singh Rajput, held that the bank's failure to return the original deed amounted to a deficiency in service.

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The commission ordered SBI to return the deed and pay ₹5,000 per day from May 13, 2019, until the document is returned.

The bank must also pay ₹10,000 towards litigation expenses. It has 45 days to comply with the order. Failure to do so could lead to prosecution under Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act.