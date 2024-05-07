Lok Sabha elections 2024: Manoj Tiwari is Delhi's richest candidate, check full list here

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has revealed the richest candidates for the union territory.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Manoj Tiwari, aged 53, has emerged as the wealthiest among the prominent candidates, boasting assets valued at a staggering Rs 28.05 crore. Tiwari has submitted his affidavit, however it is yet to be accepted by the ECI.

Tiwari, a familiar face in North East Delhi, is running for office for the third consecutive time. His declared income for the fiscal year 2022-23 stands at Rs 46.25 lakh, citing his revenue sources as singing, acting, and his role as a Member of Parliament. Tiwari is a Bhojpuri singer and actor who holds a BA (Honours) degree from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and a master's degree in physical education obtained in 1994.

Following closely behind at number two is Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, aged 71, the BJP candidate from South Delhi, with assets worth Rs 21.08 crore. Bidhuri reported an annual income of Rs 14.93 lakh in his income-tax filings for 2022-23.

In the third position for wealth among the contenders is Mahabal Mishra, aged 69, representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in West Delhi, with assets valued at Rs 19.93 crore.

Occupying the fourth spot is Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister of India. Bansuri, a lawyer who studied at Oxford University Bansuri Swaraj, is contesting from the New Delhi seat. She possesses assets worth Rs 19 crore, including a high-end Mercedes Benz, which she bought in 2023. She also owns joint property in Haryana and multiple flats in prime locations in Delhi. Her reported income for 2022-23 stands at Rs 68.28 lakh.

Former AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand, now representing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), follows Bansuri Swaraj with assets worth Rs 17.87 crore. Anand is contesting from the New Delhi constituency.

Other notable candidates include Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, with assets worth Rs 10.65 lakh, and BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, with movable assets worth Rs 1.3 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 27.6 lakh. Praveen Khandelwal, the BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk, declared assets worth Rs 6.62 crore.

Delhi is set to go to polls in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25, with the vote count scheduled for June 4. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on May 7, and the deadline for withdrawing candidature is May 9.

