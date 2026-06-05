LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, June 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns are rising over the pricing of LPG, CNG and PNG following repeated increases in commercial cooking gas and compressed natural gas rates. Household LPG prices have remained unchanged for now.

On June 1, commercial LPG prices were revised again. The price of a 19 kg cylinder increased by ₹42 in Delhi and by ₹53.5 in Kolkata. The 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs ₹821.5 after a rise of ₹11.

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Household consumers have not seen any immediate change. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has stayed at ₹913 since early March, when rates were raised by ₹60. These revisions follow repeated hikes in CNG prices amid concerns over fuel availability, rising global energy costs and pressure on oil companies. The government has said it is taking steps to strengthen fuel reserves and manage domestic supplies.

CNG prices were increased by ₹2 per kg on May 26, marking the fourth rise since May 15 and bringing the total increase to ₹6 per kg. In Delhi, CNG now costs ₹83.09 per kg. These increases aim to ease margin pressure on oil firms without causing a major inflationary shock, although inflation is still expected to be affected.

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MUST READ | Commercial LPG cylinder prices rise! Rates up by ₹42 in Delhi from June 1 in a second hike since May

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 5

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 5

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 5

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 95 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 5

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The recent fuel price rises followed a surge in global prices triggered by the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation. This led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and pushed up domestic fuel prices. Before the conflict, India sourced more than 40 per cent of its crude oil imports and about 90 per cent of its LPG from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Price revisions are part of the monthly review carried out by state-owned oil marketing companies and vary across states due to local taxes such as VAT. While commercial LPG prices have reached record highs, household cooking gas rates have remained steady despite a sharp rise in import costs. Government sources said this reflects efforts to shield consumers from global energy volatility.

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The cost of supplying a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has risen by about two-fifths in recent months, mainly because of higher international benchmark prices. However, retail prices for households remain frozen.

The rise in supply costs has been driven by a sharp increase in the Saudi Contract Price for propane, which jumped 38 per cent in April following disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Government sources also said India's household LPG rates remain among the lowest in the region despite rising global prices. Both subsidised and non-subsidised domestic cylinders are priced below comparable cooking gas cylinders in neighbouring countries, though cylinder sizes differ.

