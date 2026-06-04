LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, June 4: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Repeated hikes in LPG and CNG prices have raised concerns about further possible energy rate hikes. Commercial LPG prices were revised again on June 1. In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder increased by ₹42, while in Kolkata it rose by ₹53.5. The 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs ₹821.5 after an increase of ₹11.
Household consumers have not seen any immediate change, with the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder remaining at ₹913 since early March, when rates were raised by ₹60. The latest revision follows repeated CNG price hikes amid concerns over fuel availability, rising global energy costs and pressure on oil companies. The government has said it is taking steps to strengthen fuel reserves and manage domestic supplies.
CNG prices were increased by ₹2 per kg on May 26, marking the fourth rise since May 15 and bringing the total hike to ₹6 per kg. In Delhi, CNG now costs ₹83.09 per kg. These increases aim to ease margin pressure on oil firms without causing a major inflationary shock, though inflation is still expected to be affected.
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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 4
|Cities
|Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Bengaluru
|915.50
|Hyderabad
|965
|Mumbai
|912.50
|Chennai
|928.50
|Kolkata
|939
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 4
|Cities
|Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,113.50
|Bengaluru
|3,198
|Hyderabad
|3,367
|Mumbai
|3,067.50
|Chennai
|3,283
|Kolkata
|3,255.50
CNG prices across major cities on June 4
|Cities
|Price (₹/kg)
|Delhi
|83.09
|Bengaluru
|95
|Hyderabad
|97
|Mumbai
|86
|Chennai
|95
|Kolkata
|93.50
PNG prices across major cities on June 4
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.90
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
The fuel price rises followed a surge in global prices triggered by the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation. This led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and pushed up domestic fuel prices. Before the conflict, India sourced more than 40 per cent of its crude oil imports and about 90 per cent of its LPG from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz.
Price revisions are part of the monthly review carried out by state-owned oil marketing companies and vary across states due to local taxes such as VAT. While commercial LPG prices have reached record highs, household cooking gas rates have remained steady despite a sharp rise in import costs. Government sources said this reflects efforts to shield consumers from global energy volatility.
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The cost of supplying a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has risen by about two-fifths in recent months, mainly because of higher international benchmark prices. However, retail prices for households remain frozen. For beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, the gap is wider. Government estimates show that a domestic LPG cylinder that costs about ₹1,200 to supply is available to Ujjwala consumers at an effective price of ₹613 after a ₹300 per cylinder direct benefit transfer subsidy.
The rise in supply costs has been driven by a sharp increase in the Saudi Contract Price for propane, which jumped 38 per cent in April following disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Government sources also said India's household LPG rates remain among the lowest in the region despite rising global prices. Both subsidised and non-subsidised domestic cylinders are priced below comparable cooking gas cylinders in neighbouring countries, though cylinder sizes differ.