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LPG, CNG, PNG rates on May 31, 2026: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates on May 31, 2026: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 31, 2026 9:30 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG rates on May 31, 2026: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other citiesThis is the second hike in CNG prices in MMR in less than a month after a similar increase announced on May 14.

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices continue to remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.

On Saturday, compressed natural gas (CNG) prices were increased by ₹2 per kg across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Saturday. With the latest revision by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), CNG will now cost ₹86 per kg in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas. 

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This is the second hike in CNG prices in MMR in less than a month after a similar increase announced on May 14. The hike comes days after CNG prices in Delhi were hiked again by ₹2 per kg, taking the retail price to ₹83.09 per kg. 

There, however, have been no changes in the LPG and PNG rates as of May 31. The central government delayed fuel and CNG price revisions but implemented the hikes almost two weeks after the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

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LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

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The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 31

Cities Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 913
Bengaluru 915.50
Hyderabad 965
Mumbai 912.50
Chennai 928.50
Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 31

Cities Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,071.50
Bengaluru 3,152
Hyderabad 3,315
Mumbai 3,024
Chennai 3,237
Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 31

Cities Price (₹/kg)
Delhi 83.09
Bengaluru 95
Hyderabad 97
Mumbai 86
Chennai 95
Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on May 31

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.90
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50

While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

Published on: May 31, 2026 9:30 AM IST
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