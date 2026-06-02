LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, June 2: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Commercial LPG prices were revised again on June 1, raising concerns about further increases in fuel costs. In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by ₹42, while in Kolkata it has gone up by ₹53.5. The 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinder in Delhi is now priced at ₹821.5, up by ₹11. However, domestic LPG cylinders used by households remain unchanged for the time being.

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The latest revision follows a series of CNG price hikes amid worries over fuel availability, rising global energy costs, and pressure on oil companies. CNG prices were increased by ₹2 per kg on May 26, marking the fourth hike since May 15, with a total rise of ₹6 per kg. In Delhi, CNG now costs ₹83.09 per kg. These increases aim to ease margin pressure on oil firms without causing a major inflationary shock, though inflation is still expected to be affected.

MUST READ | Commercial LPG cylinder prices rise! Rates up by ₹42 in Delhi from June 1 in a second hike since May

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 2

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 2

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 2

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 95 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 2

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Fuel price increases came after a surge in global prices triggered by the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and pushed up domestic fuel prices. Before the conflict, India sourced over 40 per cent of its crude oil imports and about 90 per cent of its LPG from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz. The government said it is taking steps to strengthen fuel reserves and manage domestic supplies amid supply chain pressures.

Household consumers have been spared any increase, with the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder price unchanged at ₹913 since early March, when rates were raised by ₹60. Price revisions are part of the monthly review by state-owned oil marketing companies and vary by state due to local taxes such as VAT.

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While commercial LPG prices have reached record highs, household cooking gas rates have remained steady despite a sharp rise in import costs. Government sources said this reflects efforts to shield consumers from global energy volatility. The cost of supplying a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has risen by about two-fifths recently, mainly due to higher international benchmark prices, but retail prices for households remain frozen.

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For beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, the price gap is wider. Government estimates show a domestic LPG cylinder costing about ₹1,200 to supply is available to Ujjwala consumers at an effective price of ₹613 after a ₹300 per cylinder direct benefit transfer subsidy. The rise in supply costs is driven by a sharp increase in the Saudi Contract Price for propane, which jumped 38 per cent in April following disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Government sources said India's household LPG rates remain among the lowest in the region despite rising global prices. Both subsidised and non-subsidised domestic cylinders are priced below comparable cooking gas cylinders in neighbouring countries, although cylinder sizes differ. Commercial LPG prices are market-linked and revised monthly in line with international benchmarks, while domestic LPG rates are administered and insulated from immediate global price swings.

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The protection for household consumers has come at a cost. State-owned fuel retailers reported an under-recovery of ₹41,338 crore on domestic LPG sales in 2024-25. After the recent spike in international prices, the under-recovery for 2025-26 is estimated at around ₹60,000 crore. To help offset this burden, the government has approved compensation of ₹30,000 crore to state-owned oil marketing companies in the current financial year.