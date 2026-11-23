"I spoke to them, let me put it that way," Trump said when asked whether he had contacted Nvidia's board.

"And I convinced them," he added.

Trump's comments followed Nvidia's decision to reinstate Huang less than two weeks after his resignation amid revelations concerning multiple alleged extramarital relationships.

The controversy included allegations involving a Singapore-based businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese espionage.

The allegations had triggered national security concerns because of Nvidia's strategic importance to the US semiconductor and artificial intelligence industries.

Trump, however, maintained that Huang had committed no wrongdoing and that his continued leadership was essential for Nvidia and the American economy.

"Jensen did nothing wrong," Trump told CNBC, adding, "I think the Nvidia board acted really responsibly."

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MUST READ: 'I am honoured to return to NVIDIA': Jensen Huang makes a comeback, chipmaker's shares surge over 30%

Trump says administration provided security assurances

According to Trump, Nvidia's board specifically sought assurances from his administration regarding potential national security implications of Huang's reinstatement.

"They did ask for assurance on the national security threat. And we gave them assurances, at least with everything we know, and we know a lot," Trump said.

He also dismissed suggestions that Huang's return could expose Nvidia to additional risks.

"People say, is it a threat to have him? No, it's a threat to lose him," Trump said.

Earlier, Trump welcomed the decision on Truth Social, describing it as the "correct and proper decision" and emphasising Huang's importance to American technological leadership.

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ALSO READ: NVIDIA reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after board review, says return poses no national security risk

"The United States government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to national security," he wrote.

In another post, Trump congratulated Nvidia for making what he called an "absolutely GREAT decision!"

White House confirms Trump's involvement

The White House separately confirmed Trump's involvement in discussions surrounding Huang's reinstatement.

"President Trump was totally involved and this is a great decision by the NVIDIA board. We have to protect our geniuses," White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told Semafor.

BREAKING: The White House says President Trump personally joined an Nvidia, $NVDA, board meeting and "intervened" to advocate for Jensen Huang to be reinstated as CEO. "President Trump was totally involved and this is a great decision by the NVIDIA board. We have to protect our geniuses," White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told Semafor. Once again, a lot was happening behind the scenes this weekend. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 23, 2026

The episode underscores Nvidia's strategic importance as Washington seeks to maintain American leadership in advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence amid intensifying technological competition with China.