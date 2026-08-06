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Mutual Fund AUM hits ₹73.7 Lakh Crore as SIP Accounts Reach Record 10.45 Crore: SEBI report

Mutual Fund AUM hits ₹73.7 Lakh Crore as SIP Accounts Reach Record 10.45 Crore: SEBI report

India's mutual fund industry continued its strong growth momentum in FY2025-26, with average assets under management (AUM) rising 12.2% to a record ₹73.7 lakh crore, supported by sustained retail participation and robust SIP inflows, according to SEBI's Annual Report 2025-26.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 8:10 PM IST
Mutual Fund AUM hits ₹73.7 Lakh Crore as SIP Accounts Reach Record 10.45 Crore: SEBI reportThe report shows active SIP accounts touching 10.45 crore and average monthly SIP contributions climbing to a record ₹16,413 crore, underscoring the growing preference for disciplined, long-term investing among Indian households.

India's mutual fund industry continued its rapid expansion in FY2025-26, with assets under management (AUM) reaching a record ₹73.7 lakh crore, driven by strong retail participation, rising systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows and growing investor interest from beyond the country's largest cities, according to SEBI's Annual Report 2025-26.

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The report shows that average mutual fund AUM increased 12.2% year-on-year from ₹65.7 lakh crore in FY2024-25 to ₹73.7 lakh crore in FY2025-26. During the same period, the number of mutual fund investors rose 13.2% to 6.1 crore, reflecting continued participation by retail savers despite heightened market volatility and foreign investor outflows.

Retail investing

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) remained one of the strongest drivers of mutual fund growth during the year.

According to the report, the number of active SIP accounts increased to 10.45 crore by March 2026, while average monthly SIP contributions climbed 25.8% year-on-year to a record ₹16,413 crore. SEBI said the steady growth in SIPs reflects investors' increasing preference for disciplined, long-term investing through regular monthly contributions rather than lump-sum investments.

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The continued rise in SIP inflows has also provided fund houses with a stable source of domestic capital, helping cushion markets during periods of global uncertainty.

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Growth beyond metros

The report highlights that the expansion of the mutual fund industry is no longer confined to India's major metropolitan centres.

SEBI noted that investor participation from Tier-II and Tier-III cities continued to increase during FY2025-26, broadening the industry's retail base. The growing geographical spread of investors suggests that mutual funds are increasingly becoming a mainstream savings and investment avenue across the country rather than remaining concentrated in urban markets.

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Passive Funds and Gold ETFs

Investor preferences also continued to diversify during the year.

According to the report, passive investment products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds witnessed sustained growth, while Gold ETFs recorded a sharp increase in inflows amid global geopolitical uncertainty. Gold ETF inflows rose 4.6 times during FY2025-26 compared with the previous year, indicating stronger investor demand for safe-haven assets alongside traditional equity investments.

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Domestic investors

The growth of mutual funds also coincided with stronger participation by domestic institutional investors.

SEBI noted that domestic institutional investors recorded historic net inflows of ₹8.5 lakh crore during FY2025-26, helping offset net foreign portfolio investor outflows and supporting market stability. The regulator's data points to an increasingly important role for domestic savings in India's capital markets, with mutual funds continuing to channel household investments into equities and other financial assets.

The report suggests that rising SIP participation, expanding investor reach beyond metropolitan centres and sustained growth in mutual fund assets are strengthening the role of domestic investors in India's financial markets, making systematic investing an increasingly important pillar of the country's long-term savings ecosystem.

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SEBI said the continued expansion of mutual funds and SIP investing reflects the growing role of domestic household savings in deepening India's capital markets and supporting long-term financial participation.

ALSO CONSIDER: SBI Mutual Fund launches Magnum Equity Ex-Top 100 Long Short Fund: Here's what investors need to know

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 8:10 PM IST
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