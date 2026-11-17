The guidelines have been framed in line with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) August 24, 2024, Office Memorandum on mandatory cybersecurity architecture across government ministries and departments.

The move aims to strengthen protection of government digital infrastructure, identify potential vulnerabilities, prevent unauthorised access and ensure uninterrupted availability of services. The guidelines do not cite any specific cyberattack or data breach as the trigger.

A key requirement is the establishment of a Security Operations Centre (SOC) at MoRTH for monitoring cybersecurity threats. The ministry will deploy its own Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system and share security logs with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for central monitoring. Cyber incidents must be reported to CERT-In within six hours.

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The framework also mandates a comprehensive digital asset inventory covering hardware, software, applications, domains and network infrastructure. The inventory portal must be operational within three months.

Further, the guidelines require annual comprehensive cybersecurity audits covering a 282-point checklist, including network vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, database security, access controls and data protection. Audits must be conducted by CERT-In-empanelled auditors.

The implementation schedule also provides for network segmentation, endpoint detection and response systems, encryption of personal information, business continuity plans and cybersecurity training for employees, contractors and third parties. Security logs are to be retained for 180 days.