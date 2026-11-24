The commission flagged the practice as a potential 'dark pattern', observing that such wallet credits could encourage consumers to return to the platform and make further purchases to use the money.

What happened with the refunds

According to the order, Raghav placed a grocery order worth ₹319 on January 23, 2026, for herself and her brother. The order included a Munch Max Chocolate bar weighing 38.5g, which was later found unavailable.

She placed another order worth ₹116 on January 25, which also included the same chocolate. The product was unavailable again.

On both occasions, the platform told her that ₹19 would be refunded to her original mode of payment. However, only ₹18 from each transaction reached her bank account. The remaining Re 1 was adjusted against her digital rewards wallet.

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Raghav said she had neither agreed to the adjustment nor been told that part of the refund would go to the wallet.

She complained through the shopping app on February 3, but the grievance was marked resolved without the relief she sought. She later sent a legal notice by email and speed post on February 14, but the issue remained unresolved.

Why the commission called it a dark pattern

The commission said a bank account and a rewards wallet were two different ways of holding and using monetary value. It said a consumer could not be forced to accept wallet credit instead of a refund to the original payment method.

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The commission also noted that the company failed to show any evidence that Raghav had consented to the adjustment or accepted a disclosed refund policy allowing it.

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It said diverting Re 1 into a restricted rewards wallet effectively kept part of the consumer's money within the digital rewards ecosystem. This could encourage the consumer to return to the same platform and make another purchase to use the balance.

Referring to the Central Consumer Protection Authority's Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, the commission said such practices could constitute unfair or deceptive trade practices.

The commission awarded Raghav ₹2,500 as lump-sum compensation and directed the opposite parties to deposit another ₹5,000 as punitive damages with the Free Legal Aid State Commission, Haryana. The order was passed on October 28, 2026.