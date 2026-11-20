How Delhi Customs recovered the Rs 94 lakh watch

According to Delhi Customs (Airport and General), the passenger arrived from Dubai on November 11 aboard SpiceJet flight SG5106. Acting on intelligence, officers intercepted him in the Green Channel at Terminal 3 and directed him to undergo X-ray screening and a personal and baggage search.

During the examination, the Door Frame Metal Detector sounded an alert. A subsequent search led to the recovery of the “pre-owned” Patek Philippe Aquanaut wristwatch.

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A chartered engineer examined the watch, certified it as genuine and assessed its value at Rs 94 lakh. Customs officials seized the timepiece under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and arrested the passenger under Section 104 of the Act.

Delhi Customs announced the case in a post on X on November 17 and said further investigation was under way. It also advised international travellers to declare all dutiable goods and use the Red Channel when required.

Why a pre-owned luxury watch can attract customs duty

The fact that a watch is old or used does not automatically exempt it from customs duty. Customs authorities assess whether an item qualifies as a bona fide personal effect reasonably required for use during the journey or is an imported article on which duty is payable.

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India’s Baggage Rules, 2026, which came into effect on February 2, 2026, provide a general duty-free allowance of Rs 75,000 for eligible Indian residents, tourists of Indian origin and foreigners holding valid visas other than tourist visas. The allowance applies to passengers arriving by air or other modes of transport, except at land borders.

Foreign tourists are entitled to a duty-free allowance of Rs 25,000, while passengers arriving by land are not eligible for the general duty-free allowance. The rules also allow duty-free clearance of used personal effects that passengers reasonably require for personal use during their journey, subject to prescribed conditions.

However, an expensive watch does not automatically qualify for exemption merely because it is pre-owned. New articles, including wristwatches, may come under the general duty-free allowance, subject to the applicable value limit and other conditions.

When international passengers must use the Red Channel

International airports have separate customs clearance paths for arriving passengers. The Green Channel is intended for passengers carrying no dutiable or prohibited goods, while those carrying goods that require customs clearance must declare them and use the Red Channel.

In this case, the passenger was intercepted in the Green Channel. At the time of publication, customs authorities had not publicly disclosed whether he had declared the watch, how it was being carried or the specific alleged violation that led to its seizure and his arrest.

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What customs arrest guidelines say

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs guidelines under the Customs Act, 1962, identify the unauthorised import of goods in passenger baggage, including cases involving transfer of residence, with a market value of Rs 50 lakh or more, as an exceptional circumstance in which arrest may be considered.

Crossing the Rs 50 lakh threshold does not automatically result in arrest. The guidelines require authorities to consider the nature of the alleged offence, the individual’s role, the available evidence and the circumstances of the case. Arrest must be exercised with caution and in accordance with the law.

The Rs 94 lakh watch remains seized and the passenger has been arrested as the investigation continues. Delhi Customs has urged international travellers to declare dutiable goods and use the Red Channel where required, while details of the passenger’s declaration and the specific alleged violation have not been made public.