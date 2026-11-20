How did EPFO's investment turn into a loss?

EPFO invested ₹2,500 crore in Reliance Capital's non-convertible debentures (NCDs) during 2013–14 through four portfolio managers. These debt instruments promised interest payments and repayment of principal upon maturity.

However, Reliance Capital began defaulting on interest payments in October 2019. Following insolvency proceedings initiated in 2021, EPFO recovered ₹1,492.45 crore under the resolution process.

The National Company Law Tribunal approved Hinduja Group entity IndusInd International Holdings' resolution plan in February 2024, with the takeover completed in March 2025.

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Why is further recovery difficult?

Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code makes approved resolution plans binding on creditors, restricting additional claims against the resolved company.

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“No, given the claim is as a financial creditor on account of investment made by EPFO, once the resolution plan reaches finality, recourse & legal remedies reach a closure,” said Bikash Jhawar, Senior Partner, Saraf & Partners.

However, proceedings against individuals allegedly responsible for fraud may remain possible.

Can the CBI investigation help?

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case in August 2026 concerning alleged diversion of funds, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

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“The recourse under sections 43, 45, 49 or 66 of the IBC is available to the resolution professional (RP) or liquidator of the corporate debtor, would generally not be available to the EPFO as a creditor,” said Ieshan Sinha, Partner, Wadia Ghandy & Co.

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“In Piramal Capital v. 63 Moons Technologies, the Supreme Court recognised that avoidance proceedings need not automatically abate upon plan approval, provided their prosecution and distribution are lawfully preserved,” said Rohit Jain, Managing Partner, Singhania & Co.

Will workers lose their EPF savings?

Individual provident fund balances will not automatically be reduced because of the investment loss. Interest continues to be governed by rates notified under the EPF framework.

“The finality of a resolution plan does not confer immunity upon individuals responsible for fraudulent transactions,” said Shiv Sapra, Partner, Kochhar & Co.

Nevertheless, further recoveries would require legally sustainable claims and evidence establishing wrongdoing.

DO READ: EPFO's new SWP: How much monthly income can you get from ₹25 lakh, ₹50 lakh or ₹1 crore?