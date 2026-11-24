Who will benefit

Under the scheme, unemployed graduates and diploma holders from government vocational institutions and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will receive ₹2,000 per month. Non-graduates who have completed government-recognised vocational or technical training will be eligible for ₹1,500 a month.

The Chief Minister said the payments will continue for 15 months, with the first instalment expected from February 1. Eligible applicants must be between 21 and 45 years of age.

“We will provide ₹2,000 per month to unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 to non-graduates,” Adhikari said after a state Cabinet meeting.

Scheme renamed ‘Bharosa’

The announcement marks a revamp of the state’s existing unemployment allowance framework. The government has renamed the programme Bharosa, which translates to “trust” or "assurance", and linked it to a broader set of youth-focused measures.

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Alongside the allowance, the Chief Minister announced a waiver of application fees for government recruitment examinations. The government also approved 10,146 vacancies, according to the Cabinet decisions.

Adhikari said the state had reduced expenditure on official meetings and events, enabling it to direct resources towards unemployed youth. “The government has substantially reduced the cost and duration of administrative meetings,” he claimed, adding that the savings would help fund relief for jobseekers.

What lies ahead

The announcement comes amid political competition over unemployment and youth welfare in West Bengal. The Chief Minister’s announcement is likely to sharpen the debate over the state’s employment record, the adequacy of the allowance, and the criteria used to identify beneficiaries.

The government is expected to issue detailed eligibility norms, application procedures and payment timelines before the scheme begins in January. Officials have indicated that the first payments will be made from February 1, once the rollout process is complete.

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For eligible graduates, the scheme provides ₹30,000 over 15 months, while eligible non-graduates would receive ₹22,500 over the same period.