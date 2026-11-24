Addressing the leadership arrangement, Shah said the Akali Dal would play the senior partner's role in Punjab and that the chief minister would come from the senior alliance partner.

Drug-free Punjab among key priorities

Shah set December 31, 2029, as the deadline for making Punjab drug-free. He said discussions between the two parties over the past three months had focused on farmers' concerns, economic development and employment opportunities for young people.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin described the reunion as a natural partnership aimed at strengthening Hindu-Sikh unity. He identified women's safety, employment generation and development as key priorities, adding that seat-sharing discussions would begin soon.

Badal described the reunion as an emotional rather than merely political alliance, highlighting the historical relationship between the parties.

Advertisement

Reviving an old political partnership

The BJP and SAD governed Punjab together for two consecutive terms between 2007 and 2017. However, their partnership ended in September 2020 after the Akali Dal withdrew from the NDA over its opposition to the Centre's three contentious farm laws, which were subsequently repealed.

Both parties have experienced significant electoral setbacks over the years. The SAD's Assembly tally declined from 48 seats in 2007 to 15 in 2017 and three in 2022. The BJP's representation fell from 19 seats in 2007 to two in 2022.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 92 of Punjab's 117 seats, while the Congress won 18.

The renewed alliance could reshape Punjab's electoral arithmetic by combining the BJP's traditional Hindu support base with the Akali Dal's Panthic and rural voter networks, potentially setting up a three-way contest involving AAP and Congress.

Advertisement

BJP steps up election preparations

The announcement comes amid intensified organisational preparations by the BJP. On November 23, the party constituted a 16-member State Election Committee headed by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon.

The BJP has also established manifesto and chargesheet committees, headed by Avinash Rai Khanna and Sunil Jakhar, respectively, to prepare its electoral agenda and scrutinise the incumbent government's performance.