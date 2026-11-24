₹399 flagship plan

The ₹399 recharge is positioned by Jio as its new flagship plan. It provides unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days.

The plan also bundles digital benefits, including a 12-month Canva Pro subscription valued at ₹4,000, JioHotstar Mobile with Hollywood content, FanCode access through JioTV, JioGames Mobile, and 50GB of JioAICloud storage. It further includes JustDial Lite, hyperlocal coupons and Digital Diary benefits.

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Annual plan at ₹3,999

For users seeking a longer tenure, Jio has introduced a ₹3,999 annual recharge with 365-day validity. It carries the same core benefits—unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The annual plan includes a 12-month Canva Pro Lite subscription worth ₹1,590, along with JioHotstar Mobile, Hollywood content, FanCode access via JioTV and 50GB of JioAICloud storage.

Short-term 5G add-ons

Jio has also announced short-duration unlimited 5G data add-ons. The ₹15 pack offers unlimited 5G data for one day, while the ₹25 pack provides the benefit for two days; the company says these packs have no download limit, speed throttling or usage cap.

A ₹50 Unlimited Night Data add-on will offer unlimited 4G and 5G data between 12 am and 5 am every day for 28 days. Jio says the night-time allowance is separate from the user’s regular daytime data balance, making it suitable for overnight downloads, streaming, backups and gaming.

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Availability and rollout

The ₹399 and ₹3,999 plans, along with the ₹25 add-on, became available for recharge on November 24, 2026. The ₹50 night-data pack is scheduled to go live on November 26.

Customers can recharge through the MyJio app, Jio.com, Jio Stores and retail outlets across India.

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A push for unlimited data

The launch marks a notable shift from Jio’s existing daily data-cap structure. Jio’s official prepaid plans page currently lists the ₹399 plan with “Unlimited 5G + 2.5 GB/Day” data, while the new Happy New Year 2.0 offering is being promoted with unlimited 4G and 5G data.

With the new plans, Jio is pairing high-speed data with entertainment, productivity and cloud-storage benefits, intensifying competition in India’s prepaid telecom market ahead of the New Year.