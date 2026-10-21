Petrol, diesel prices today (October 21): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

For Indian consumers, petrol and diesel prices remain a key concern as India depends heavily on imported crude oil. State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, have so far kept retail rates largely unchanged in major cities, leaving consumers exposed to potential future price pressures if international crude prices remain elevated.

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City Petrol Price (₹/L) Diesel Price (₹/L) Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Delhi 102.12 95.20 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Chennai 107.76 99.55 Bengaluru 111.68 99.56 Hyderabad 116.15 104.23

Global crude oil prices remain volatile on October 21 as markets assess the impact of potential changes in Russian fuel supplies and continuing disruptions to energy shipments through West Asia. While expectations of additional Russian supplies could help ease some pressure on the market, uncertainty surrounding key shipping routes and regional security continues to pose risks to global oil availability.

For India, the sustained volatility in crude oil prices remains a concern for oil marketing companies (OMCs), as higher international crude and fuel costs can squeeze marketing margins when retail prices remain unchanged. State-run retailers Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have so far maintained petrol and diesel prices across major cities. Any relief for these companies will depend on whether the cost of crude oil and refined petroleum products declines sufficiently and remains lower for a sustained period. For consumers, the immediate focus remains on whether changes in global oil markets will eventually lead to a revision in domestic fuel prices.

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What this means for you

Despite Brent crude at $110.4 per barrel, fuel prices have remained relatively stable over the past week. The rupee-dollar exchange rate is a key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

For daily commuters, this means no major shock at the pump, though prices remain elevated compared to previous years. Consumers should monitor local rates, as city-specific taxes vary even within the same state, leading to differences in retail fuel prices.