Plot linked to Qassem Suleimani's killing

Suleimani, the head of Iran's foreign military operations and a Revolutionary Guards commander, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020. Iranian officials have repeatedly vowed to avenge his killing.

Merchant testified that he had been forced into the plot to protect his family in the Iranian capital, Tehran, from the Revolutionary Guards, multiple media outlets reported. He added that he believed he would be caught before anyone was killed.

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Trump, Biden and Haley mentioned in connection with plot

Merchant said he was never ordered to kill a specific person. However, he said his Iranian contact had mentioned three people in connection with the plot: Trump, former US president Joe Biden and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

United States Attorney General Todd Blanche insisted on Tuesday that the plot was directed against Trump.

“An Iranian agent who came to the United States to coordinate an assassination attempt against President Trump has been justly sentenced for his criminal conduct,” Blanche said after Merchant was sentenced.

“The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable.”

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Merchant arrested while preparing to leave US

US officials had previously said Merchant had “close ties to Iran” and described the alleged plot as “straight out of the Iranian regime's playbook”.

Merchant was arrested on 12 July 2024 while planning to leave the country. His 330-month prison sentence followed the Brooklyn court's finding that he had sought to hire a hitman to assassinate a US political or government figure in retaliation for Suleimani's killing.