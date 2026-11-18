Quarterly results today: Companies like Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, BLS Polymers, Malpani Pipes And Fittings, and SBL Infratech will release their results for September 2026 quarter today.

IIFL Finance: Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings is planning to sell up to a 13.25 per cent stake in IIFL Finance through a block deal, involving up to 5.65 crore shares worth Rs 3,454 crore. The floor price has been set at Rs 611 per share, nearly 4 per cent below the current market price, according to sources.

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Tata Group stocks: Former Tata Trusts trustee Darius Khambata has written to Vice-Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, questioning their change in stance on the listing of Tata Sons and disputing their claim that trustees were kept informed of discussions with the RBI. In a letter Khambata also sought an explanation for their shift in position in April 2026.

HCL Technologies: The IT solutions major has partnered with Cohere to develop and deliver sovereign AI solutions for enterprises and governments, with an initial focus on Canada and Germany. The partnership will combine Cohere’s AI platform and models with HCLTech’s enterprise AI capabilities, targeting applications across insurance, financial services and manufacturing.

Cipla: The USFDA conducted an inspection at the manufacturing facility of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc (InvaGen), a wholly owned subsidiary, located in Hauppauge, Long Island, New York, USA, from 19 October 2026 to 22 October 2026. The USFDA has classified the aforementioned inspection as No Action Indicated (NAI).

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SignatureGlobal (India): The realty player's wholly owned subsidiary, Maa Vaishno Net-Tech, has emerged as the successful bidder for 474.66 acres of land in Maharashtra’s Raigad district for Rs 194.19 crore. The land parcels are spread across Karjat, Khalapur, Sudhagad and adjoining areas, near the Navi Mumbai International Airport region.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures: Private venture capital firm Ribbit Capital sold 8.7 crore shares worth Rs 1,905 crore in the parent company of Groww to several domestic and global institutional investors at Rs 219 apiece.

RITES: The state-run railway player has entered into an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Mission for Clean Ganga. This MoU will establish a long term working mechanism between RITES and NMCG to collaborate on the preparation of detailed project reports, tender documents and project engineering services.

ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable energy player's wholly owned subsidiary- ACME Greentech Seventh- has additionally commissioned BESS component, comprising 52.32 MW / 209.28 MWh out of 300 MW/1200 MWh of the FDRE Project located a Chhatargarh, Bikaner, Rajasthan on November 17, 2026. The commercial operation date for the same shall be November 19, 2026.

Ashoka Buildcon: The EPC and constructions player has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 1,465 crore project awarded by the National Highways Authority of India, excluding GST. The contract involves completing work on a 35.4-km stretch of the eight-lane Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway between Jujuwa and Gandeva in Gujarat.

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Prestige Estates Projects: The realty firms' wholly owned subsidiary, Prestige Falcon Realty, has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Advent Convention and Hotels International, making it a joint venture. Advent is developing a commercial project in Mumbai’s Andheri East, spread across 21,978.22 square metres, with a leasable area of 1.50 million square feet and gross development value of Rs 4,500 crore.

Advait Energy Transitions: The utilities player has secured a Rs 130.49 crore order, including taxes, from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) to reconductor two 220 kV transmission lines in Gujarat's Bharuch Circle. The project involves upgrading the Dahej–Haldarwa Line-1 and Line-2 with higher-ampacity conductors.

Prime Focus: The part of media player - DNEG, an Academy Award winning visual effects and animation company- announced a technology partnership with Meta to create a catalog of much-loved movie titles in stereo 3D ahead of the launch of Meta VR Glasses in Spring 2027.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: The healthcare player has reached an advanced pricing agreement with tax authorities, resulting in an additional tax liability of Rs 14.3 crore and a reduction of Rs 94 crore in contingent liabilities.