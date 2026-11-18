Strongest earnings in 2 years

Nuvama said banks delivered their strongest earnings growth in two years, driven by robust credit growth, milder margin compression despite FCNR drag and resilient asset quality. Rising rates should further accelerate earnings momentum for large PVBs, it said whole noting that NBFCs too reported strong Q2, but rising rural stress and margin pressures could temper the outlook.

Credit growth strong

Banking sector credit growth remains strong at 19.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), mainly led by FCNR levered funding, higher corporate credit (working capital plus greenfield capex) and SME growth. For its coverage universe, Nuvama said net credit growth stood high at 20 per cent YoY during Q2 with private banks leading the pack at 22 per cent YoY, mainly led by ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, Axis Bank, KMB and IDFC First Bank, thereby regaining market share from PSBs.

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"Going ahead, banks expect the credit momentum to remain strong as they deploy FCNR funds, while otherwise moderate retail credit growth too should pick-up amid the festive season. Within retail, we expect mortgage growth to accelerate followed by unsecured loans." it sauid.

CASA growth subdued

As far as deposit growth is concerned, Nuvama said CASA growth could remain relatively subdued as banks raise TD rates to mobilise core deposits, but we expect overall funding cost to remain contained as banks are sitting on FCNR induced liquidity.

Milder margin contraction

Nuvama said banks that mobilised higher amounts of FCNR deposits reported divergent margin performance. These included IDFC First Bank Ltd (down 38 bps), IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 34 bps), Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (down 22 bps), ICICI Bank Ltd (down 18 bps), Axis Bank Ltd (down 10 bps) and HDFC Bank Ltd (down 8 bps).

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In contrast, banks that did not mobilise significant FCNR deposits reported margin expansion. These included State Bank of India Ltd (up 8 bps), Union Bank of India Ltd (up 6 bps), IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 2 bps) and Union Bank Ltd (up 9 bps). RBL Bank Ltd was an exception, reporting a 48 bps expansion.

Rate hike to benefit large private banks

A rate hike cycle, coupled with the deployment of surplus FCNR-led liquidity, should provide a meaningful tailwind to bank margins, Nuvama said while higher lending rates, particularly on floating rate and EBLR-linked loans, should drive faster asset repricing, deployment of excess liquidity into higher-yielding advances will improve the asset mix and lift incremental yields.

"With deposit costs repricing gradually due to the maturity profile of term deposits and a lag in fresh deposit mobilisation, banks should benefit from favourable asset-liability repricing dynamics, driving NIM expansion over the coming quarters. Large PVBs with stronger liquidity buffer and higher floating rate loan exposure are particularly well placed to capture this upside," it said.