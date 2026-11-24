The traveller, Ishan Bajpai, shared his experience on X while preparing for an overnight journey on Train 15132, the BCY NPR Express, from Varanasi City to Nepalganj Road.

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‘How can this happen?’

Bajpai said his ticket showed the status CNF/A1/54/SU, indicating a confirmed reservation for berth 54 in coach A1. However, after boarding, he alleged that the AC 2-tier coach had only 52 berths, leaving him concerned that he could be left without a confirmed seat late at night.

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Travelling on Train 15132 tonight. My ticket confirms A1/54, but the coach has only 52 berths. Being left without your confirmed seat at 10:45 PM, on an overnight journey, is extremely frustrating. Complaint raised on 139. How can this happen? @RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia https://t.co/jSQty1K5PK — Ishan Bajpai (@IshanBajpai09) November 22, 2026

“Travelling on Train 15132 tonight. My ticket confirms A1/54, but the coach has only 52 berths,” he wrote in his post, tagging Railway Seva and the Ministry of Railways. “Being left without your confirmed seat at 10:45 PM, on an overnight journey, is extremely frustrating. Complaint raised on 139. How can this happen?”

He also shared a video from inside the coach, which he said showed the berth count and one berth already occupied by another passenger.

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Railway Seva responds

Railway Seva acknowledged the complaint and said it had been escalated to the concerned official at the Delhi railway division. The official response stated: “For necessary action, escalate to the concerned official @Drm_dli. We regret the experience you had.”

The grievance-handling account also advised the passenger to wait for the travelling ticket examiner (TTE), saying the official would have the correctly mapped seats and the correct berth number.

Social Media Reactions

The incident has drawn attention online, with several users sharing similar complaints about booking discrepancies, coach changes and difficulties in obtaining refunds. Meanwhile, other social media users also began reacting to his ordeal, with many urging authorities to look into such inconvenient incidents.

“These incidents create fear among the public. The railway must resolve this," said a user.

Another wrote, “These things happen unfortunately. Wait for TTE; he will have properly mapped seats and have your correct seat number."

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While the Railways has not publicly explained what caused the apparent mismatch, the case highlights the importance of clear communication between the reservation system, on-board staff and passengers—particularly on overnight journeys where a berth is central to the ticketed service.

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What passengers can do

Passengers facing a similar issue are advised to immediately contact the TTE or onboard railway staff, retain the ticket screenshot and raise a complaint through the Rail Madad helpline, 139. In this case, Bajpai said he had already filed a complaint on 139 while awaiting a resolution from railway officials.