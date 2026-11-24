How Aquila I's AI-native platform works

At the centre of Aquila I's technology is a purpose-designed intelligence lakehouse that integrates threat detection and response, continuous threat exposure management, security for AI systems, digital risk protection and cyber awareness. The platform uses specialised AI agents alongside human-in-the-loop workflows to help organisations identify security exposures, validate existing defenses, and detect and contain potential threats.

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Its integrated architecture is designed to provide visibility across cloud infrastructure, digital identities, enterprise systems and AI environments, reducing dependence on multiple disconnected cybersecurity products. Unlike conventional security approaches that often rely on separate tools for monitoring and incident response, AI-native platforms aim to coordinate information and security operations within a unified framework.

Moving towards proactive cyber defense

As enterprises increasingly adopt cloud services and AI-powered applications, their digital attack surfaces are expanding. This creates additional vulnerabilities that traditional security systems may struggle to monitor comprehensively. Aquila I's approach focuses on continuous threat assessment and coordinated responses, with the objective of helping organisations identify potential risks before they develop into serious security incidents.

Hakimuddin Wadlawala, Founder, Aquila I Solutions Pvt Ltd, said: "We believe the next chapter of cybersecurity will be shaped by intelligence, integration, and the ability to anticipate threats rather than simply react to them.As organisations embrace AI and digital ecosystems become increasingly complex, cyber defense must evolve to not only harness the power of AI but also secure the technologies it enables."

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The AI Native Unified Detection & Response platform is designed for global enterprises and regulated security teams seeking to reduce cybersecurity tool sprawl and strengthen operational resilience. While AI-native cybersecurity promises faster detection and more coordinated defense, its effectiveness will depend on reliable threat intelligence, integration with enterprise systems and appropriate human oversight.

